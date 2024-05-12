MagazineBuy Print

Milan’s Pioli says speculation over his future is part of the job

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said criticism and speculation are part of his job as he still does not know if he will remain in the role for next season.

Published : May 12, 2024 09:02 IST , Mexico City - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
AC Milan’s manager Stefano Pioli during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Cagliari. | Photo Credit: AP
Milan snapped a six-match winless streak with an emphatic 5-1 win over Cagliari on Saturday, yet the pressure remains on the Italian coach whose side is only aiming for second place in the Serie A after city rivals Inter became champions.

“We are a big club, there are big expectations, so fierce criticism is to be expected, just as ebullient praise is expected when you win,” Pioli told Sky Sport.

“That is part of the job, you have to accept it all or you do a different profession.

“I try to help the team to overcome difficult moments and play as well as possible, sometimes it worked, and sometimes I got things wrong.”

A section of Milan fans have been holding protests at matches, demanding clarity from the management regarding the club’s plans after two seasons without silverware.

The club ended its Europa League campaign in the quarterfinals last month losing at AS Roma.

“I am really sad about this situation, as we were so proud to create that symbiosis with the fans, which passed on positivity, energy and confidence,” the 58-year-old manager said.

“I have not yet talked to the club. We have another two rounds to go, the season is not over yet.

“I hope everyone around Milan can rediscover that harmony, enthusiasm and energy that helped us to achieve things that perhaps nobody believed were possible.”

