La Liga: Real Madrid celebrates title with crushing win over relegated Granada

Newly-crowned La Liga champions Real Madrid earned an emphatic 4-0 win over relegated Granada on Saturday, extending its unbeaten league run to 28 games.

Published : May 12, 2024 08:08 IST , GRANADA, Spain - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Real Madrid’s Arda Guler, right, celebrates scoring his side’s second goal during a Spanish La Liga match between Granada FC and Real Madrid,
Real Madrid’s Arda Guler, right, celebrates scoring his side’s second goal during a Spanish La Liga match between Granada FC and Real Madrid, | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Arda Guler, right, celebrates scoring his side’s second goal during a Spanish La Liga match between Granada FC and Real Madrid, | Photo Credit: AP

Newly-crowned La Liga champions Real Madrid earned an emphatic 4-0 win over relegated Granada on Saturday, extending its unbeaten league run to 28 games.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side continued their superb form following the midweek Champions League semifinal win over Bayern Munich, reaching 90 points in the standings, 15 clear of second-placed Girona with three games remaining.

Fran Garcia broke the deadlock with an easy finish after a long series of passes in the 38th minute before he set up Arda Guler to slot home and extend the advantage just before halftime.

Brahim Diaz made it 3-0 in the 49th minute with a shot into the near post, and the Morocco international scored his second nine minutes later off a Luka Modric pass from the right.

READ | MLS: Inter Miami secures 3-2 comeback win over Montreal

“We all wanted to show that we want to get maximum points in the league. I’m very happy with the goals,” Diaz told RMTV.

“I reached 12 goals and seven assists. It’s very easy to play here, with these team mates. The most important thing is the titles. We already have the Super Cup, the league and we want the Champions League.”

Granada remains in 19th place with 21 points, while 15th-placed Mallorca’s victory over Las Palmas earlier in the day confirmed its relegation after just one season in the top flight.

“You could have expected it, of course, but when Mallorca wins it becomes mathematical and getting relegated, it’s one of the most complicated games we’ve ever played,” Granada defender Carlos Neva told DAZN.

“I told my team mates that we should finish fighting, with our heads held high. We should enjoy the top flight, because we don’t know if we’ll ever play in it again.”

Real boss Ancelotti meanwhile had words of encouragement for the relegated side.

“In sport you have to look at defeat too, it has to be an opportunity to do better in the future,” the Italian told reporters.

“Granada is an important club and they will try everything to get promoted next season and they have the chance to do it.” 

