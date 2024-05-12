MLS: Inter Miami secures 3-2 comeback win over Montreal

Inter Miami shook off a two-goal first-half deficit on Saturday to stun host CF Montreal 3-2 in their Major League Soccer match.

Miami (8-2-3, 27 points) fell behind early after allowing two goals in a 10-minute span in the first half, but it rallied to tie the match before halftime. In the 59th minute, Miami took the lead with a goal from Benjamin Cremaschi.

HIGHLIGHTS | Inter Miami vs CF Montreal

Cremaschi scored after a Miami counterattack. After running a few yards, Matias Rojas lifted a left-footed pass over the Montreal back line, and Cremaschi overcame a poor first touch to roll the ball past the keeper and into the back of the net.

Rojas scored the first goal of the match for Inter Miami in the 44th minute on a free kick from 30 yards out, which he looped over the wall and into the top-right corner. Four minutes later, Luis Suarez scored his MLS-leading 11th goal after getting his right foot on the end of a corner kick.

CF Montreal (3-5-3, 12 points) thought it might have its second win over Miami this season after scoring early in the first half. In the 22nd minute, Jules-Anthony Vilsaint broke down the left side of the field before finding Bryce Duke behind Miami’s back line. Duke took a touch before firing a shot between the keeper’s legs and into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

In the 32nd minute, a give-and-go between Vilsaint and Ariel Lassiter ultimately ended in Vilsaint firing a shot into the bottom-right corner from about 15 yards out to extend the lead to 2-0.

Inter Miami’s goal difference of plus-15 is the best in the MLS by a wide margin. Montreal’s minus-eight, on the other hand, is tied for the second-worst mark in the Eastern Conference.