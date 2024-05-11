Relegated teams: Burnley from Premier League; Granada from La Liga

Burnley was relegated from the Premier League after a 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday left Vincent Kompany’s side five points from the safety zone with one game remaining.
The result left 19th-placed Burnley with 25 points from 37 games, giving it no chance of moving out of the drop zone as it became the second team to go down after Sheffield United’s relegation was confirmed last month.
Burnley took the lead in the 25th minute on a counter-attack which Jacob Bruun Larsen finished expertly, but Pedro Porro equalised just after the half-hour mark with a fierce strike following a solo run to equalise.
Burnley keeper Arijanet Muric made two crucial saves in the second half but he could do nothing to stop Micky van de Ven in the 82nd minute when the Dutch defender curled a shot into the bottom corner to consign the visitors to relegation.
Granada relegated after Mallorca beats Las Palmas
Granada was relegated from La Liga on Saturday after Real Mallorca beat Las Palmas 1-0. Granada is 13 points adrift from safety, with only four games left to play.
The Andalusian side host new champion Real Madrid later on but was dispatched to the second division after Giovanni Gonzalez netted for Copa del Rey runner-up Mallorca.
The Victory takes Mallorca closer to safety and makes life harder for Cadiz, 17th, who faces Getafe on Sunday and is still clinging to a slim chance of survival.
With inputs from AFP
