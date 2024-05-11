Premier League 2023-24: Gvardiol’s double against Fulham sends Manchester City to top of the table

Manchester City hit the top of the Premier League with one week of the season left when two goals by Josko Gvardiol and one each from Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez sealed a 4-0 demolition of Fulham on Saturday.

City’s stroll in the London sunshine, its seventh successive league win and 16th consecutive victory over Fulham in all competitions, moved it two points clear of Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola’s relentless side, closing in on an unprecedented fourth English title in a row, has 85 points from 36 games, with Arsenal on 83 having also played 36.

Arsenal can regain top spot by beating Manchester United on Sunday but City, who play its game in hand at Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, is now two wins away from making history.

Croatian defender Gvardiol slotted it in front in the 13th minute after a neat one-two with Kevin De Bruyne and City doubled its advantage with Foden sweeping home a shot after 59 minutes. Gvardiol made sure of the points when he slid in to touch home Bernardo Silva’s cross at the back post.

The City fans were in full party mode when Alvarez tucked away a stoppage-time penalty after being fouled by Issa Diop who was sent off for his second yellow card.

City established a new English record for consecutive wins by one club over another as it beat Fulham yet again, but it is a landmark fourth successive title it really desires.

It took a huge step towards that by stretching its unbeaten league run to 21 games, piling the pressure on Arsenal ahead of its trip to Old Trafford.

Guardiola’s side has had to play catch-up recently with its last three victors all coming after Arsenal had won, but this time it was given the chance to test the London club’s resolve in the weekend’s opening game.

Mid-table Fulham began its final home match of the season in positive fashion with early forays forward but City was quickly into its passing rhythm.

Defender Gvardiol showed his recent appetite for goals when he played a one-two with De Bruyne, side-stepping a Fulham defender and dispatching a past a static Bernd Leno.

It was his third goal in his last five Premier League matches but for all City’s domination, it was unable to extend its lead before the interval.

With Arsenal’s form giving City no margin for error there were a few jitters with keeper Ederson forced to scramble to deal with a deflected low cross but any nerves were soothed in the 59th minute when Silva’s run was blocked and the ball fell to Foden who swept a shot past Leno.

Erling Haaland should have made it 3-0 when the Norwegian blazed over but such is City’s riches that goals can come from anywhere as Gvardiol and Alvarez demonstrated