Kylian Mbappe announces PSG exit amid rumours of Real Madrid move

France forward Kylian Mbappe took to social media to announce that he will be leaving Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint-Germain at the end of this season.

Published : May 10, 2024 23:38 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain looks dejected as he leaves the field after defeat to Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League semifinal.
Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain looks dejected as he leaves the field after defeat to Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League semifinal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain looks dejected as he leaves the field after defeat to Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League semifinal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

France forward Kylian Mbappe took to social media to announce that he will be leaving Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of this season.

“.. I wanted to announce to you all that it’s my last year at Paris Saint-Germain. I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks. I will play my last game as Parc des Princes on Sunday,” Mbappe said in a video statement on X.

Having joined PSG six years ago from AS Monaco, Mbappe became the highest-ever goalscorer at the club, netting 255 goals in 305 appearances.

He won 12 major trophies with PSG, which include six Ligue 1 titles, three French Cups, as many French Super Cups and two French League Cups.

In the 2019-20 season, PSG came agonisingly close to win the UEFA Champions League, reaching the final with him at the helm in attack.

This season, too, he was instrumental is PSG’s comeback win against Barcelona, helping Les Parisiens reach the semifinals, where Borussia Dortmund eventually pipped it.

ALSO READ: Brazil squad for Copa America 2024: Vinicius leads attack without Neymar, Casemiro, Richarlison excluded

“It’s a lot of emotions. (For) many years I had the chance and great honour to be a member of the biggest French club, one of the best in the world which allowed me to travel here,” Mbappe added.

“It’s hard and I never thought it would be this difficult to announce that I will leave the country, France, the league and the Championship. But I think, I needed this, a new challenge after seven years.”

