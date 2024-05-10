MagazineBuy Print

Doha Diamond League 2024 Highlights: Neeraj Chopra finishes on second with season best 88.36 m throw; Jakub Vadlejch wins with 88.38m; Jena finishes on 9th with 76.31m

Doha Diamond League 2024: Catch the updates, scores and highlights from Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena’s men’s javelin throw contest in Doha.

Updated : May 10, 2024 23:54 IST

Team Sportstar

Follow Sportstar’s highlights of Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in the Doha Diamond League 2024. This was Mayank, who took you through all the live updates.

  • May 10, 2024 23:54
    Javelin Throw - Overal standings

    Screenshot 2024-05-10 235338.png

  • May 10, 2024 23:49
    Final Standing - Javelin Throw top three

    1st - Jakub Vadlejch - 88.38m (SB)

    2nd - Neeraj Chopra -88.36m (SB)

    3rd - Anderson Peters - 86.62m (SB)

  • May 10, 2024 23:25
    Neeraj Chopra’s throws today

    WhatsApp Image 2024-05-10 at 23.21.45_cebf38b4.jpg

  • May 10, 2024 23:25
    Report

    ​​

    Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Doha Diamond League 2024 with season best 88.36m throw

    Chopra’s season-best mark of 88.36m throw was 0.02m shy of Vadlejch who recorded his best throw of 88.38m in the third attempt.

    ​​

  • May 10, 2024 23:18
    Anderson Peters finishes third

    Yup, there comes the confirmation, Anderson Peters could only manage an 86.62m throw in his last attempt to finish third. 

  • May 10, 2024 23:15
    Neeraj finishes second

    Neeraj gives it all in his final throw! He registers an 88.36m throw, just 0.02m shy of Vadlejch’s mark! Wow! It was as close as it can be. Nonetheless, a second-place finish for the man who ‘completed’ Javelin.

  • May 10, 2024 23:14
    Vadlejch no throw

    Jakub Vadlejch marks a no throw in his final attempt! Neeraj needs to better his throw by over 2m to finish on top. 

  • May 10, 2024 23:09
    Top three with one round to go!

    1st - Jakub Vadlejch - 88.38m

    2nd - Neeraj Chopra -86.24m

    3rd - Anderson Peters - 85.75m 

  • May 10, 2024 23:08
    Top three gets one more attempt

    Okay, so the top three contestants will get one more throw after the fifth attempt. Can Neeraj hit the elusive 90m mark in his last attempt?

    Overall ranking after the fifth round

    Screenshot 2024-05-10 230627.png

  • May 10, 2024 23:03
    Neeraj Chopra’s fifth attempt - 82.28m throw

    Neeraj Chopra lands an 82.28m throw in his fifth attempt after Vadejch gets a no-throw. 

  • May 10, 2024 23:02
    Neeraj Chopra gets season-best throw of 86.24m

    Screenshot (638).png

    Image Courtesy - JioCinema

  • May 10, 2024 22:59
    Neeraj Chopra throws till now

    1st attempt - X

    2nd attempt - 84.93m

    3rd attempt - 86.24m

    4th attempt - 86.18,

  • May 10, 2024 22:58
    No real changes in rankings after fourth attempt

    Screenshot 2024-05-10 225736.png

  • May 10, 2024 22:54
    Neeraj Chopra’s fourth attempt - 86.18m

    Chopra is consistent! He gets 86.18m throws this time, while Jakub Vadlejch continues to hold on to his first position with an 84.04m throw in the fourth attempt. 

  • May 10, 2024 22:52
    Kishore Jena finishes on ninth

    So the bottom two placed contestants -- Curtis Thompson and Kishore Jena are out after the first three rounds. The top 8 will get another 3 attempts. 

  • May 10, 2024 22:46
    First visuals of Neeraj Chopra!

    Screenshot (636).png

    Image courtesy: JioCinema

  • May 10, 2024 22:44
    Neeraj on second after third attempt; Jena on 9th

    Screenshot 2024-05-10 224404.png

  • May 10, 2024 22:43
    Neeraj continues on second

    Both Anderson Peters and Oliver Helander register a no-throw in their respective third attempt throws as Neeraj continues to be in second position. 

  • May 10, 2024 22:42
    Kishore Jena’s third attempt - 76.31m

    Not a real improvement for Kishore Jena who only managed a 76.31m throw in his third attempt. 

  • May 10, 2024 22:41
    Jakub Vadlejch’s third attempt - 88.28m

    Jakub Vadlejch improves his throw for the third consecutive time. He lands an 88.38m throw in his third attempt, getting a good 2m edge over Neeraj on second. 

  • May 10, 2024 22:38
    Neeraj Chopra’s third attempt - 86.24m

    Neeraj Chopra make amends quickly and moves to second position with a brilliant 86.24m throw in his third attempt. 

  • May 10, 2024 22:36
    Indians till now

    Neeraj Chopra

    1st attempt - X

    2nd attempt - 84.93


    Kishore Jena

    1st attempt - 75.72m

    2nd attempt - X

  • May 10, 2024 22:34
    Neeraj on third after second attempt; Jena on 9th

    Screenshot 2024-05-10 223411.png

  • May 10, 2024 22:32
    Kishore Jena's second attempt - no throw

    A no-throw for Kishore Jena in his second attempt. Not a start he would have wanted. 

  • May 10, 2024 22:31
    Anderson Peters pushes Neeraj down

    Anderson Peters who started with a 80.68m throw in his first attempt, moves to second ahead of Neeraj after getting a distance of 85.75m in his second attempt. 

  • May 10, 2024 22:29
    Jakub Vadlejch’s second attempt - 86.93m

    Jakub Vadlejch extends his lead with a gigantic 86.93m throw in his second attempt. 

  • May 10, 2024 22:28
    Javelin Throw rankings after first round

    Screenshot 2024-05-10 222751.png

  • May 10, 2024 22:26
    Neeraj Chopra’s second attempt - 84.94m

    A roaring comeback from the Tokyo Gold Medallist! He follows it up with an 84.93m throw in his second attempt to move to the second position! 

  • May 10, 2024 22:20
    Kishore Jena’s first throw - 75.72m

    A not-so-strong start for the other Indian in the fray -- Kishore Jena. He starts with a 75.72m throw. 

  • May 10, 2024 22:19
    Jakub Vadlejch’s first throw - 85.87m

    Jakub Vadlejch starts with a strong 85.87m throw in his first attempt. 

  • May 10, 2024 22:16
    Neeraj Chopra's first attempt - No Throw

    The Indian starts with a cross to his name. NO THROW for Neeraj Chopra! 

  • May 10, 2024 22:10
    Neeraj is ready, are you?

    GNJbuF0WsAAFWS4.jpeg

  • May 10, 2024 22:08
    Long Jump legend Miltiadis Tentoglou to Sportstar

    I know I am one of the best, the other guys know it too: Tentoglou

    Greek long jumper Miltiadis Tentoglou, an Olympic champion, aims for 8.75m dream jump, inspired by Indian athletes like Neeraj Chopra.

  • May 10, 2024 22:02
    Just In: Long Jump

    Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Greece’s Miltiadis Tentoglou finishes second behind Jamaica’s Carey McLeod in the men’s long jump event. 

  • May 10, 2024 21:53
    What sets Neeraj Chopra apart from the rest of the field?
  • May 10, 2024 21:49
    Want to know more about Kishore Jena?

    Kishore Jena’s journey to Budapest—a tribute to the human spirit

    Kishore Kumar Jena, a small-town athlete from Odisha, made history at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, making the final of the men’s javelin throw event.

  • May 10, 2024 21:43
    Javelin Throw: World Record

    Screenshot 2024-05-10 214244.png

  • May 10, 2024 21:35
    In other news

    Neeraj Chopra to take part in the 27th Federation Cup 2024

    Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will compete in the 27th Federation Cup National Championship 2024 to be held from May 12 to 15 in Odisha.

  • May 10, 2024 21:28
    Neeraj Chopra on life away from home and a simple mindset to be the best at the smallest thing
  • May 10, 2024 21:16
    Personal Bests

    Neeraj Chopra - 89.94

    Jakub Vadlejch - 90.88m

    Oliver Helander - 89.83m

    Anderson Peters - 93.07m

    Kishore Jena - 87.54m

    Roderick Genki Dean - 84.28m

    Edis Matusevicius - 89.17

    Andrian Mardare - 86.66m

    Curtis Thompson - 87.70m

    Julius Yego - 92.72m

  • May 10, 2024 21:15
    Neeraj Chopra in Diamond League 2023

  • May 10, 2024 21:10
    Can Chopra break the 90-m barrier?
  • May 10, 2024 21:05
    Start List

    Neeraj Chopra (INDIA) 

    Genki Dean (JAPAN) 

    Oliver Helander (FINLAND) 

    Kishore Jena (INDIA) 

    Andrian Mardare (MOLDOVA) 

    Edis Matusevicius (LITHUANIA) 

    Anderson Peters (GRENADA) 

    Curtis Thompson (USA) 

    Jakub Vadlejch (CZECH REPUBLIC) 

    Julius Yego (KENYA)

  • May 10, 2024 21:02
    Preview

    An Olympic title defence, the pursuit of a second Diamond League crown and the ever-elusive 90m mark – Neeraj Chopra will kickstart a lot more than just his 2024 season when he lines up at the Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium inside the Qatar Sports Club here for the Doha Diamond League on Friday night.

    After training schedules in South Africa and Turkey, Chopra will hope to start with a bang in his first competitive outing of the year and set the tone for the Paris Olympics. And while the 26-year-old will go in as an experienced pro and firm favourite, he will be accompanied by Kishore Kumar Jena, making his Diamond League debut. Jena, who trained in Australia before returning home ahead of the season-opener, will hope to continue his impressive growth since winning silver at the Asian Games and qualifying for Paris. 

    READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

    Neeraj Chopra to kick off Olympic defence at Doha Diamond League 2024

    After training schedules in South Africa and Turkey, Neeraj Chopra will hope to start with a bang in his first competitive outing of the year and set the tone for the Paris Olympics.

  • May 10, 2024 20:55
    Live Streaming Info

    When will the Diamond League javelin throw event start in Doha?

    The Diamond League javelin throw event will start at 10:10 PM IST on Friday 10, 2024.

    Where to watch the Doha Diamond League javelin throw event on TV in India?

    The Diamond League javelin throw event will be available on the Sports18 network.

    Where to live stream the Doha Diamond League javelin throw event in India?

    The live streaming of Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena’s Doha Diamond League javelin throw event will be available on JioCinema.

  • May 10, 2024 20:50
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Doha Diamond League 2024 where Tokyo Olympic gold medallist India’s Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena will be in action. Stay tuned as Sportstar brings you all the live action. 

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment