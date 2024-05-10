Doha Diamond League 2024 Highlights: Neeraj Chopra finishes on second with season best 88.36 m throw; Jakub Vadlejch wins with 88.38m; Jena finishes on 9th with 76.31m

Key Updates
- Javelin Throw - Overal standings
- Report
- Neeraj finishes second
- Neeraj Chopra’s fifth attempt - 82.28m throw
- Neeraj Chopra’s fourth attempt - 86.18m
- Kishore Jena finishes on ninth
- Neeraj Chopra’s third attempt - 86.24m
- Kishore Jena's second attempt - no throw
- Neeraj Chopra’s second attempt - 84.94m
- Kishore Jena’s first throw - 75.72m
- Neeraj Chopra's first attempt - No Throw
- May 10, 2024 23:54Javelin Throw - Overal standings
- May 10, 2024 23:49Final Standing - Javelin Throw top three
1st - Jakub Vadlejch - 88.38m (SB)
2nd - Neeraj Chopra -88.36m (SB)
3rd - Anderson Peters - 86.62m (SB)
- May 10, 2024 23:25Neeraj Chopra’s throws today
- May 10, 2024 23:18Anderson Peters finishes third
Yup, there comes the confirmation, Anderson Peters could only manage an 86.62m throw in his last attempt to finish third.
- May 10, 2024 23:15Neeraj finishes second
Neeraj gives it all in his final throw! He registers an 88.36m throw, just 0.02m shy of Vadlejch’s mark! Wow! It was as close as it can be. Nonetheless, a second-place finish for the man who ‘completed’ Javelin.
- May 10, 2024 23:14Vadlejch no throw
Jakub Vadlejch marks a no throw in his final attempt! Neeraj needs to better his throw by over 2m to finish on top.
- May 10, 2024 23:09Top three with one round to go!
1st - Jakub Vadlejch - 88.38m
2nd - Neeraj Chopra -86.24m
3rd - Anderson Peters - 85.75m
- May 10, 2024 23:08Top three gets one more attempt
Okay, so the top three contestants will get one more throw after the fifth attempt. Can Neeraj hit the elusive 90m mark in his last attempt?
Overall ranking after the fifth round
- May 10, 2024 23:03Neeraj Chopra’s fifth attempt - 82.28m throw
Neeraj Chopra lands an 82.28m throw in his fifth attempt after Vadejch gets a no-throw.
- May 10, 2024 23:02Neeraj Chopra gets season-best throw of 86.24m
Image Courtesy - JioCinema
- May 10, 2024 22:59Neeraj Chopra throws till now
1st attempt - X
2nd attempt - 84.93m
3rd attempt - 86.24m
4th attempt - 86.18,
- May 10, 2024 22:58No real changes in rankings after fourth attempt
- May 10, 2024 22:54Neeraj Chopra’s fourth attempt - 86.18m
Chopra is consistent! He gets 86.18m throws this time, while Jakub Vadlejch continues to hold on to his first position with an 84.04m throw in the fourth attempt.
- May 10, 2024 22:52Kishore Jena finishes on ninth
So the bottom two placed contestants -- Curtis Thompson and Kishore Jena are out after the first three rounds. The top 8 will get another 3 attempts.
- May 10, 2024 22:46First visuals of Neeraj Chopra!
Image courtesy: JioCinema
- May 10, 2024 22:44Neeraj on second after third attempt; Jena on 9th
- May 10, 2024 22:43Neeraj continues on second
Both Anderson Peters and Oliver Helander register a no-throw in their respective third attempt throws as Neeraj continues to be in second position.
- May 10, 2024 22:42Kishore Jena’s third attempt - 76.31m
Not a real improvement for Kishore Jena who only managed a 76.31m throw in his third attempt.
- May 10, 2024 22:41Jakub Vadlejch’s third attempt - 88.28m
Jakub Vadlejch improves his throw for the third consecutive time. He lands an 88.38m throw in his third attempt, getting a good 2m edge over Neeraj on second.
- May 10, 2024 22:38Neeraj Chopra’s third attempt - 86.24m
Neeraj Chopra make amends quickly and moves to second position with a brilliant 86.24m throw in his third attempt.
- May 10, 2024 22:36Indians till now
Neeraj Chopra
1st attempt - X
2nd attempt - 84.93
Kishore Jena
1st attempt - 75.72m
2nd attempt - X
- May 10, 2024 22:34Neeraj on third after second attempt; Jena on 9th
- May 10, 2024 22:32Kishore Jena's second attempt - no throw
A no-throw for Kishore Jena in his second attempt. Not a start he would have wanted.
- May 10, 2024 22:31Anderson Peters pushes Neeraj down
Anderson Peters who started with a 80.68m throw in his first attempt, moves to second ahead of Neeraj after getting a distance of 85.75m in his second attempt.
- May 10, 2024 22:29Jakub Vadlejch’s second attempt - 86.93m
Jakub Vadlejch extends his lead with a gigantic 86.93m throw in his second attempt.
- May 10, 2024 22:28Javelin Throw rankings after first round
- May 10, 2024 22:26Neeraj Chopra’s second attempt - 84.94m
A roaring comeback from the Tokyo Gold Medallist! He follows it up with an 84.93m throw in his second attempt to move to the second position!
- May 10, 2024 22:20Kishore Jena’s first throw - 75.72m
A not-so-strong start for the other Indian in the fray -- Kishore Jena. He starts with a 75.72m throw.
- May 10, 2024 22:19Jakub Vadlejch’s first throw - 85.87m
Jakub Vadlejch starts with a strong 85.87m throw in his first attempt.
- May 10, 2024 22:16Neeraj Chopra's first attempt - No Throw
The Indian starts with a cross to his name. NO THROW for Neeraj Chopra!
- May 10, 2024 22:10Neeraj is ready, are you?
- May 10, 2024 22:02Just In: Long Jump
Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Greece’s Miltiadis Tentoglou finishes second behind Jamaica’s Carey McLeod in the men’s long jump event.
- May 10, 2024 21:53What sets Neeraj Chopra apart from the rest of the field?
- May 10, 2024 21:43Javelin Throw: World Record
- May 10, 2024 21:28Neeraj Chopra on life away from home and a simple mindset to be the best at the smallest thing
- May 10, 2024 21:16Personal Bests
Neeraj Chopra - 89.94
Jakub Vadlejch - 90.88m
Oliver Helander - 89.83m
Anderson Peters - 93.07m
Kishore Jena - 87.54m
Roderick Genki Dean - 84.28m
Edis Matusevicius - 89.17
Andrian Mardare - 86.66m
Curtis Thompson - 87.70m
Julius Yego - 92.72m
- May 10, 2024 21:15Neeraj Chopra in Diamond League 2023
- May 10, 2024 21:10Can Chopra break the 90-m barrier?
- May 10, 2024 21:05Start List
Neeraj Chopra (INDIA)
Genki Dean (JAPAN)
Oliver Helander (FINLAND)
Kishore Jena (INDIA)
Andrian Mardare (MOLDOVA)
Edis Matusevicius (LITHUANIA)
Anderson Peters (GRENADA)
Curtis Thompson (USA)
Jakub Vadlejch (CZECH REPUBLIC)
Julius Yego (KENYA)
- May 10, 2024 21:02Preview
An Olympic title defence, the pursuit of a second Diamond League crown and the ever-elusive 90m mark – Neeraj Chopra will kickstart a lot more than just his 2024 season when he lines up at the Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium inside the Qatar Sports Club here for the Doha Diamond League on Friday night.
After training schedules in South Africa and Turkey, Chopra will hope to start with a bang in his first competitive outing of the year and set the tone for the Paris Olympics. And while the 26-year-old will go in as an experienced pro and firm favourite, he will be accompanied by Kishore Kumar Jena, making his Diamond League debut. Jena, who trained in Australia before returning home ahead of the season-opener, will hope to continue his impressive growth since winning silver at the Asian Games and qualifying for Paris.
READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE
- May 10, 2024 20:55Live Streaming Info
When will the Diamond League javelin throw event start in Doha?
The Diamond League javelin throw event will start at 10:10 PM IST on Friday 10, 2024.
Where to watch the Doha Diamond League javelin throw event on TV in India?
The Diamond League javelin throw event will be available on the Sports18 network.
Where to live stream the Doha Diamond League javelin throw event in India?
The live streaming of Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena’s Doha Diamond League javelin throw event will be available on JioCinema.
- May 10, 2024 20:50Welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Doha Diamond League 2024 where Tokyo Olympic gold medallist India’s Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena will be in action. Stay tuned as Sportstar brings you all the live action.
