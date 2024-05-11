GT vs CSK, IPL 2024: Gill, Sai Sudharsan hundreds setup comfortable win for Titans against Super Kings

The last time Gujarat Titans met Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, B. Sai Sudharsan stroked his way to a brilliant 96 in the 2023 IPL final in what proved to be a losing cause.

On Friday against the same opponent, Sai Sudharsan went one better and completed his maiden IPL hundred (103, 51b, 5x4, 7x6) to power GT to 231 for three. The opener had his partner Shubman Gill to guide him all along. The skipper made a hundred of his own (104, 55b, 9x4, 6x6) as the two made mincemeat of a hapless Super Kings attack to set up a 35-run win for their side.

The duo made good use of the excellent batting conditions, showing their full range, a mix of conventional batting and intelligent improvisations during their 210-run partnership.

In reply, CSK got off on the wrong note and was reduced to 10 for three within the third over. Daryl Mitchell (63) and Moeen Ali (56) got the chase back on track, stroking valiant half-centuries as they added 109 runs for the fourth wicket.

But just when the two overseas stars were setting the platform for a fightback, Mohit Sharma weaved his magic. The medium-pacer first foxed Mitchell and then Moeen with slower deliveries to have them caught in the deep. From there, CSK’s chase fizzled out.

Earlier, right from the first ball he faced, Gill showed he meant business; he cut Mitchell Santner for a boundary and deposited him over long-on in the first over. Sai Sudharsan joined the party with a couple of sixes against the pacers as the host scored 58 in the PowerPlay.

But, it was in the middle overs that the Titans piled on the misery on CSK as the two batters went after Simarjeet Singh and Daryl Mitchell’s innocuous medium pace.

Gill and Sai Sudharsan then majestically touched the three-figure mark in the 17th over bowled by Simarjeet. While the former punished a full toss, the latter scooped the ball over fine-leg for a maximum.

It was the kind of inspirational individual brilliance the 2022 champion needed to snap out of its three-match losing streak. With its fifth win, the Titans live to fight another day.