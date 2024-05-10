MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after GT vs CSK match: Gujarat Titans stays alive with 35-run win against Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2024: Check the latest points table and standings after Match 59 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad.

Published : May 10, 2024 23:34 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century against Chennai Super Kings .
Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century against Chennai Super Kings . | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century against Chennai Super Kings . | Photo Credit: AFP

Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs on Friday to stay in the hunt for the playoffs in IPL 2024.

The win took the Titans from the last spot to eighth. The Shubman Gill-led side now has 10 points from 12 games and can make a push for the playoffs if it wins its remaining games.

Chennai Super Kings stayed in fourth place with 12 points, courtesy of a better Net Run Rate than Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Here’s what the standings look like after the GT vs CSK IPL 2024 game:

Position Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR
1. Kolkata Knight Riders 11 8 3 16 +1.453
2. Rajasthan Royals 11 8 3 16 +0.476
3. Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 14 +0.406
4. Chennai Super Kings 12 6 6 12 +0.491
5. Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 12 -0.316
6. Lucknow Super Giants 12 6 6 12 -0.769
7. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 5 7 10 +0.217
8. Gujarat Titans 12 5 7 10 -1.063
9. Mumbai Indians 12 4 8 8 -0.212
10. Punjab Kings 12 4 8 8 -0.423

(Updated after GT vs CSK on May 10)

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Chennai Super Kings /

Gujarat Titans

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024: Nisha Dahiya secures India’s fifth Paris Olympic Games quota in woman wrestling
    PTI
  2. GT vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: Dhoni unbeaten on 26 but Gujarat Titans wins by 35 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kylian Mbappe announces Paris Saint-Germain exit amid rumours of Real Madrid move
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Doha Diamond League 2024 with season best 88.36m throw
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after GT vs CSK match: Gujarat Titans stays alive with 35-run win against Chennai Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after GT vs CSK match: Gujarat Titans stays alive with 35-run win against Chennai Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dhoni IPL 2024 Performance Tracker: Dhoni cameo comes too late as CSK loses to Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs MI, IPL 2024: ‘Perform consistently’ - Chakaravarthy on Knight Riders’ focus ahead of Mumbai Indians clash
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. IPL 2024: List of highest successful run-chases for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  5. GT vs CSK, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans amasses its second-highest total, scores 231 against Chennai Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024: Nisha Dahiya secures India’s fifth Paris Olympic Games quota in woman wrestling
    PTI
  2. GT vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: Dhoni unbeaten on 26 but Gujarat Titans wins by 35 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kylian Mbappe announces Paris Saint-Germain exit amid rumours of Real Madrid move
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Doha Diamond League 2024 with season best 88.36m throw
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after GT vs CSK match: Gujarat Titans stays alive with 35-run win against Chennai Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment