IPL 2024 Points Table updated after GT vs CSK match: Gujarat Titans stays alive with 35-run win against Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs on Friday to stay in the hunt for the playoffs in IPL 2024.

The win took the Titans from the last spot to eighth. The Shubman Gill-led side now has 10 points from 12 games and can make a push for the playoffs if it wins its remaining games.

Chennai Super Kings stayed in fourth place with 12 points, courtesy of a better Net Run Rate than Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Here’s what the standings look like after the GT vs CSK IPL 2024 game:

Position Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR 1. Kolkata Knight Riders 11 8 3 16 +1.453 2. Rajasthan Royals 11 8 3 16 +0.476 3. Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 14 +0.406 4. Chennai Super Kings 12 6 6 12 +0.491 5. Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 12 -0.316 6. Lucknow Super Giants 12 6 6 12 -0.769 7. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 5 7 10 +0.217 8. Gujarat Titans 12 5 7 10 -1.063 9. Mumbai Indians 12 4 8 8 -0.212 10. Punjab Kings 12 4 8 8 -0.423

(Updated after GT vs CSK on May 10)