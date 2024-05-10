MagazineBuy Print

Malaysian footballer Halim recovering after acid attack left him in critical condition

Halim was splashed with acid at a shopping mall on May 5, leaving him with fourth-degree burns that impeded his mobility and speech.

Published : May 10, 2024 18:18 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Malaysia’s forward Faisal Halim suffered second-degree burns after he was splashed with acid in an attack at a shopping mall.
File Photo: Malaysia’s forward Faisal Halim suffered second-degree burns after he was splashed with acid in an attack at a shopping mall. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File Photo: Malaysia’s forward Faisal Halim suffered second-degree burns after he was splashed with acid in an attack at a shopping mall. | Photo Credit: AFP

Malaysian soccer player Faisal Halim has responded well to a third surgery and can walk after being left in critical condition from an acid attack, state news agency Bernama reported on Friday.

A series of attacks on players have taken place in Malaysia over the last two weeks. Halim was splashed with acid at a shopping mall on May 5, leaving him with fourth-degree burns that impeded his mobility and speech.

The season-opening Charity Shield match was cancelled after Faisal’s side Selangor FC withdrew due to safety concerns following a series of attacks on players.

The 25-year-old winger responded well after undergoing a three-hour long skin allograft surgery on Thursday, Deputy President of the Selangor football association Shahril Mokhtar told the Bernama on Friday.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea’s Reece James in contention for Forest clash after missing five months

“I heard this morning he started walking in the room and went to the bathroom by himself. That’s a positive development. He wants to go home,” he added.

Faisal is due to undergo another follow-up surgery later and is expected to recover fully with time. 

