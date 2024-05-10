MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Everton withdraw appeal against two-point deduction

Everton had appealed against a two-point deduction for a breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) in April.

Published : May 10, 2024 17:37 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Everton has withdrawn its appeal against a two-point deduction for a breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Everton has withdrawn its appeal against a two-point deduction for a breach of the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules | Photo Credit: REUTERS
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Everton has withdrawn its appeal against a two-point deduction for a breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Everton has withdrawn its appeal against a two-point deduction for a breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), the football club said on Friday.

The penalty was imposed last month - Everton’s second deduction this season. Liverpool was deducted 10 points in November for another breach, although that was reduced to six on appeal in February.

As a result, Everton was docked eight points in total and was in danger of being relegated at one stage of the season.

However, Sean Dyche’s side picked up 14 points from their last seven matches to sit in 15th place -- 11 points clear of the relegation zone with two games left in the season.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea’s Reece James in contention for Forest clash after missing five months

“A hearing, scheduled for later this month will now not proceed and the club will conclude the 2023/24 Premier League season with the two-point deduction remaining in place,” Everton said in a statement.

The second points deduction was for a breach of PSR for the accounting period ending in June 2023, with the league saying the club admitted to a breach of 16.6 million pounds ($20.79 million).

The first deduction was over its finances in the 2020-21 season where its PSR calculation for the relevant period resulted in a loss of 124.5 million pounds. That amount exceeded the threshold of 105 million pounds permitted under the PSRs.

