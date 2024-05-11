MagazineBuy Print

Parma and Como promoted to Serie A

Parma and Como sealed promotion to Serie A on Friday after finishing at the top of Serie B, and a third club will join the Italian top flight after the playoffs.

Published : May 11, 2024 09:28 IST , Mexico City - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Como, who is returning to the Italian top flight after a 21-year absence.
Como, who is returning to the Italian top flight after a 21-year absence. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Como, who is returning to the Italian top flight after a 21-year absence. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Parma and Como sealed promotion to Serie A on Friday after finishing at the top of Serie B, and a third club will join the Italian top flight after the playoffs.

Leaders Parma drew 1-1 with Reggiana to finish with 76 points, while Como, coached by former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, ended second with 73 after a draw with Cosenza.

Como, who is returning to the Italian top flight after a 21-year absence, also has former England and Chelsea legend Dennis Wise as its CEO, while Thierry Henry is an investor and a board member.

Venezia, who finished third after losing 2-1 to Spezia, will join Cremonese, Catanzaro, Palermo, Sampdoria and Brescia in the playoffs, which begin on May 17 and culminate in a two-legged final on May 30 and June 2.

Bottom club Lecco will be relegated to Serie C with Feralpisalo and Ascoli, while the playoffs will be held between Bari and Ternana on May 16 and 23.

