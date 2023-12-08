Match Preview

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will look to resume its pursuit to win its first Saudi Pro League title when it plays Al Riyadh at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on Friday.

Al Nassr suffered its first loss since August to its arch-rival Al Hilal and has struggled for form lately, with two draws and a loss in its last three games. Against a side placed 11 spots below it in the league table, it will look to improve that at home.

Nassr will miss its full-backs Alex Telles and Nawaf Al-Boushail, who are both out injuries. The team, on the other hand, will expect its captain Ronaldo to get back on the scoresheet.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who had a goal contribution in every match for Al Nassr since October, has failed to impress in the last two matches.