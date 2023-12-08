MagazineBuy Print

Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh LIVE Updates, Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo leads attack, starting line-ups

NAS vs RYD: Follow the live updates of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Riyadh, being played at the Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Updated : Dec 08, 2023 23:05 IST

Team Sportstar
Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Hilal v Al Nassr - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - December 1, 2023 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Al Hilal's Saud Abdulhamid REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Hilal v Al Nassr - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - December 1, 2023 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Al Hilal's Saud Abdulhamid REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri | Photo Credit: Ahmed Yosri
lightbox-info

Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Hilal v Al Nassr - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - December 1, 2023 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Al Hilal's Saud Abdulhamid REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri | Photo Credit: Ahmed Yosri

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Riyadh, being played at the Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

  • December 08, 2023 23:05
    Form guide

    Al Nassr: W W D L D

    Al Riyadh: L L D W D

  • December 08, 2023 23:04
    Al Riyadh starting XI!

    Campana - Khaibari, Asri, Arslanagic, Shuwayyi - Toure, Rashidi - Al-Dossary, Ndong, Shehri - Al-Abbas

  • December 08, 2023 22:31
    Starting line-up of Al Nassr!
  • December 08, 2023 22:05
    Match Preview

    Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will look to resume its pursuit to win its first Saudi Pro League title when it plays Al Riyadh at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on Friday.

    Al Nassr suffered its first loss since August to its arch-rival Al Hilal and has struggled for form lately, with two draws and a loss in its last three games. Against a side placed 11 spots below it in the league table, it will look to improve that at home.

    Nassr will miss its full-backs Alex Telles and Nawaf Al-Boushail, who are both out injuries. The team, on the other hand, will expect its captain Ronaldo to get back on the scoresheet.

    The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who had a goal contribution in every match for Al Nassr since October, has failed to impress in the last two matches.

