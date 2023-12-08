MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Messi, Miami heading to Hong Kong for pre-season friendly

Inter Miami said the club will play a Hong Kong XI made up of players from the Chinese territory’s First Division at the Hong Kong Stadium on February 4.

Published : Dec 08, 2023 13:58 IST , Miami - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE - Fans cheer as Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) waits for a corner kick during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Los Angeles FC, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Los Angeles. Messi, 36, has 11 goals and eight assists in 12 games across all competitions for Inter Miami. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File)
FILE - Fans cheer as Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) waits for a corner kick during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Los Angeles FC, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Los Angeles. Messi, 36, has 11 goals and eight assists in 12 games across all competitions for Inter Miami. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Fans cheer as Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) waits for a corner kick during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Los Angeles FC, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Los Angeles. Messi, 36, has 11 goals and eight assists in 12 games across all competitions for Inter Miami. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File) | Photo Credit: AP

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will play a pre-season friendly in Hong Kong in February as part of the club’s first ever international tour, the Major League Soccer side said Thursday.

Inter Miami said the club will play a Hong Kong XI made up of players from the Chinese territory’s First Division at the Hong Kong Stadium on February 4.

“We’re very excited to be visiting Hong Kong and indeed Asia for the very first time,” Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Bundesliga preview: Unbeaten Bayern flying under the radar ahead of visit to Frankfurt

“From the very beginning we set out to be a global club at Inter Miami. This is a wonderful opportunity to do just that; we hope to enthuse and inspire new Inter Miami fans in Hong Kong and across Asia.”

Miami co-owner David Beckham, who played in Hong Kong in 2003 soon after joining Real Madrid, said the club was looking forward to playing in a “beautiful city with a great sports scene.

“Throughout my career, I have spent a lot of time in Asia - I am so pleased to have the opportunity to bring Inter Miami to play our first international tour match in this fantastic city,” Beckham said.

The announcement comes after Miami last month scrapped plans for a two-game end-of-season tour in China, citing “unforeseen circumstances in China.”

Related Topics

Inter Miami /

Lionel Messi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sportstar Hangout E01: India men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh on Olympic aspirations, his daughter Ruhanat and the drive to keep improving
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs NZ 2nd Test: Phillips leads New Zealand fightback against Bangladesh on gloomy third day
    Reuters
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Delhi High Court issues interim stay order against Shaji Prabhakaran’s removal as AIFF general secretary
    Team Sportstar
  5. Messi, Miami heading to Hong Kong for pre-season friendly
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Messi, Miami heading to Hong Kong for pre-season friendly
    AFP
  3. British MPs ask FA to ban trans players from women’s game
    Reuters
  4. Bundesliga preview: Unbeaten Bayern flying under the radar ahead of visit to Frankfurt
    AFP
  5. Everton doing the hard yards to fight off relegation: Dyche
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sportstar Hangout E01: India men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh on Olympic aspirations, his daughter Ruhanat and the drive to keep improving
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs NZ 2nd Test: Phillips leads New Zealand fightback against Bangladesh on gloomy third day
    Reuters
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Delhi High Court issues interim stay order against Shaji Prabhakaran’s removal as AIFF general secretary
    Team Sportstar
  5. Messi, Miami heading to Hong Kong for pre-season friendly
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment