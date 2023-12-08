Delhi High Court issues interim stay order against Shaji Prabhakaran’s removal as AIFF general secretary

The Delhi High Court on Friday temporarily stayed the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) decision to sack Shaji Prabhakaran from the post of general secretary.

The apex sports body removed Prabhakaran, one year into his tenure, last month citing ‘breach of trust’ and the decision was ratified by the AIFF executive committee.

According to sources inside the AIFF, Prabhakaran earned the displeasure of the president and executive committee members owing to some arbitrary decisions and actions. Prabhakaran was one of the key associates of Chaubey who swept to power in September 2022, replacing the committee of Praful Patel, who ruled the Federation for 13 years.

Under the leadership of Chaubey and Prabhakaran, the new regime took a number of decisions to reform the functioning of the AIFF and announced a strategic roadmap named “Vision 2047” in January this year.

In his statement, Prabhakaran had said the AIFF decision came as a ‘shock’ and the charge levelled against him was a ‘massive allegation’.