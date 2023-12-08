MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Delhi High Court issues interim stay order against Shaji Prabhakaran’s removal as AIFF general secretary

AIFF had removed Prabhakaran, one year into his tenure, last month citing a ‘breach of trust’.

Published : Dec 08, 2023 15:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File image of Shaji Prabhakaran.
File image of Shaji Prabhakaran. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT
infoIcon

File image of Shaji Prabhakaran. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Delhi High Court on Friday temporarily stayed the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) decision to sack Shaji Prabhakaran from the post of general secretary.

The apex sports body removed Prabhakaran, one year into his tenure, last month citing ‘breach of trust’ and the decision was ratified by the AIFF executive committee.

READ | AIFF executive committee approves removal of General Secretary Shaji Prabhakaran

According to sources inside the AIFF, Prabhakaran earned the displeasure of the president and executive committee members owing to some arbitrary decisions and actions. Prabhakaran was one of the key associates of Chaubey who swept to power in September 2022, replacing the committee of Praful Patel, who ruled the Federation for 13 years.

Under the leadership of Chaubey and Prabhakaran, the new regime took a number of decisions to reform the functioning of the AIFF and announced a strategic roadmap named “Vision 2047” in January this year.

In his statement, Prabhakaran had said the AIFF decision came as a ‘shock’ and the charge levelled against him was a ‘massive allegation’.

Related stories

Related Topics

Shaji Prabhakaran /

AIFF /

Delhi High Court

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sportstar Hangout E01: India men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh on Olympic aspirations, his daughter Ruhanat and the drive to keep improving
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs NZ 2nd Test: Phillips leads New Zealand fightback against Bangladesh on gloomy third day
    Reuters
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Delhi High Court issues interim stay order against Shaji Prabhakaran’s removal as AIFF general secretary
    Team Sportstar
  5. Messi, Miami heading to Hong Kong for pre-season friendly
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Delhi High Court issues interim stay order against Shaji Prabhakaran’s removal as AIFF general secretary
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur comes back with a brace to seal 2-2 draw against Chennaiyin
    Team Sportstar
  3. I-League 2023-24: Aizawl FC thrashes TRAU FC 5-1 to climb to fourth in standings
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lights out during the match: I-League match between Aizawl FC and TRAU FC stopped as floodlights go out mid-game
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC aims to end winless run against undefeated Mumbai City
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sportstar Hangout E01: India men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh on Olympic aspirations, his daughter Ruhanat and the drive to keep improving
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs NZ 2nd Test: Phillips leads New Zealand fightback against Bangladesh on gloomy third day
    Reuters
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Delhi High Court issues interim stay order against Shaji Prabhakaran’s removal as AIFF general secretary
    Team Sportstar
  5. Messi, Miami heading to Hong Kong for pre-season friendly
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment