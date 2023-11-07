MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2023-24: Tottenham forward Richarlison to undergo pelvic surgery

Richarlison remained on the bench for Spurs’ 4-1 defeat by Chelsea on Monday, and the striker who has struggled for form and goals this season spoke after the game about his medical problems.

Published : Nov 07, 2023 18:34 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison.
Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison said on Monday that he will be undergoing pelvic surgery.

Richarlison remained on the bench for Spurs’ 4-1 defeat by Chelsea on Monday, and the striker who has struggled for form and goals this season spoke to  ESPN Brazil after the game about his medical problems.

“The last few months haven’t been easy for me. I’ve had health problems,” Richarlison said.

“I’ve already spoken to the doctors and soon I will have surgery on my pubis. I’ve been suffering, fighting for my national team and my club for eight months and haven’t been taking care of myself.”

The 26-year-old also said he understood the decision of Brazil manager Fernando Diniz not to select him in the squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Argentina and Colombia due to his poor form.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
