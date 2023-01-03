Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City is a star-studded unit; one of the best in the world. The side has the likes of Europe’s most lethal striker Erling Haaland and World Cup winner Julian Alvarez.

But the Spanish manager has also channelled the talents available from the City Academy, with Phil Foden being its poster boy. The latest star to arise from the stables of the defending champion is right-back Rico Lewis.

The 18-year-old started his first Premier League game against Leeds United on December 29, when he filled in for stalwart wing-backs Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo, in his side’s first game after the World Cup.

Lewis broke through earlier in the season, with his senior debut coming in August, when he was just 17. He then went on to become the youngest debutant to score after starting a Champions League game, when he found the net against Sevilla.

The Manchester-born player began his journey at City at the age of eight and rose through the ranks. Last season, he captained the under-18 side to a league win and also secured the player of the season award, bringing him to the notice of Guardiola.

Though a natural right-back, Lewis is also adept as a central midfielder, similar to Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich, whose progression was overseen by Guardiola himself during his stint at the Bundesliga side.