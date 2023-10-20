MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2023-24: Sweden Captain Lindelof available for United despite Brussels attack chaos

The Belgium-Sweden game was suspended at halftime and subsequently abandoned after two were killed and one was seriously injured by a suspected Islamist militant on Monday.

Published : Oct 20, 2023 20:40 IST , Gdańsk - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Victor Lindelof will be ready for Manchester United’s Premier League trip to Sheffield United on Saturday
FILE PHOTO: Victor Lindelof will be ready for Manchester United’s Premier League trip to Sheffield United on Saturday | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Victor Lindelof will be ready for Manchester United’s Premier League trip to Sheffield United on Saturday | Photo Credit: AP

Victor Lindelof will be ready for Manchester United’s Premier League trip to Sheffield United on Saturday, four days after returning from Sweden duty in Brussels, where two Swedish fans were killed before a Euro 2024 qualifier against Belgium.

The Belgium-Sweden game was suspended at halftime and subsequently abandoned after two were killed and one was seriously injured by a suspected Islamist militant on Monday.

“As Sweden national team captain (Lindelof) had to stay in front and give statements but he dealt with it,” United manager Erik ten Hag told a press conference on Friday.

“He’s exhausted after it. He didn’t sleep overnight. He returned and yesterday he was back in training... (But) Victor has energy and is ready to play this game,” he added.

ALSO READ | CHRISTINE SINCLAIRE, ALL TIME TOP GOAL SCORER RETIRES

If United win at bottom side Sheffield United it would be their first back-to-back wins in the league this season after their 2-1 win at home against Brentford. But Ten Hag was not taking anything for granted.

“If you have seen results against (Manchester) City and Tottenham Hotspur, they were very narrow wins,” he said. “If you don’t play your best football, you can lose.”

The manager also voiced support for struggling goalkeeper Andre Onana.

“As every player who’s coming into the Premier League, you need an integration period,” Ten Hag said. “But he has to step up.”

United is 10th in the standings with 12 points, having lost four games and won four.

Related Topics

Victor Lindelof /

Erik ten Hag /

Manchester United /

Sweden /

Belgium /

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24

Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

