Thiago Silva to leave Chelsea at the end of the season

Brazil defender Thiago Silva will leave Chelsea at the end of the season after four years at the club.

The 39-year-old Silva made the announcement on Monday, saying he is leaving the door open for a return to Chelsea “in another role”.

“Goodbyes are for those that leave and don’t come back,” he said in a message to Chelsea’s fans. “I intend on coming back one day.”

Silva joined Chelsea in 2020 after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired. He said he only planned to stay at the English club for one season.

He continued playing for the team after winning the Champions League at the end of his first season there. Now his sons are playing in Chelsea’s youth teams.

“It’s a source of great pride to be a part of the Chelsea family — literally because my sons are here,” Silva said. “I hope they can continue their careers here at this victorious club that many players wish to be part of.”

Chelsea has five league games left this season but is languishing in ninth place after an inconsistent campaign under first-year coach Mauricio Pochettino.