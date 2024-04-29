MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Thiago Silva to leave Chelsea at the end of the season

The 39-year-old Silva made the announcement on Monday, saying he is leaving the door open for a return to Chelsea “in another role”.

Published : Apr 29, 2024 16:36 IST , LONDON  - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Silva joined Chelsea in 2020 after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired. 
FILE PHOTO: Silva joined Chelsea in 2020 after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Silva joined Chelsea in 2020 after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brazil defender Thiago Silva will leave Chelsea at the end of the season after four years at the club.

The 39-year-old Silva made the announcement on Monday, saying he is leaving the door open for a return to Chelsea “in another role”.

“Goodbyes are for those that leave and don’t come back,” he said in a message to Chelsea’s fans. “I intend on coming back one day.”

Silva joined Chelsea in 2020 after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired. He said he only planned to stay at the English club for one season.

He continued playing for the team after winning the Champions League at the end of his first season there. Now his sons are playing in Chelsea’s youth teams.

“It’s a source of great pride to be a part of the Chelsea family — literally because my sons are here,” Silva said. “I hope they can continue their careers here at this victorious club that many players wish to be part of.”

Chelsea has five league games left this season but is languishing in ninth place after an inconsistent campaign under first-year coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Related Topics

Chelsea /

Thiago Silva /

Premier League /

Paris Saint-Germain /

Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Thiago Silva to leave Chelsea at the end of the season
    AP
  2. KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match
    Team Sportstar
  4. KKR vs DC head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals; most runs, wickets and other numbers
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Knight Riders host Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens; Preview, predicted XI, toss stats
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Thiago Silva to leave Chelsea at the end of the season
    AP
  2. Manchester City still has a mountain to climb in Premier League title race, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City keeps pressure on Arsenal with 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest
    Reuters
  4. Tottenham vs Arsenal: Gunners win 3-2 in North London derby to stay atop Premier League standings
    Reuters
  5. Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Arsenal Highlights: Gunners win North London derby updates in Premier League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Thiago Silva to leave Chelsea at the end of the season
    AP
  2. KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match
    Team Sportstar
  4. KKR vs DC head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals; most runs, wickets and other numbers
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Knight Riders host Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens; Preview, predicted XI, toss stats
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment