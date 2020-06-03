Tottenham says one person at club tested positive for coronavirus

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur has announced that a person at the club has tested positive for the coronavirus. The club did not identify the person.

It was the only positive case after the Premier League tested a further 1,197 players and club staff.

“We have been informed by the Premier League that we have received one positive test for COVID-19 following the latest round of testing at our training centre,” Tottenham said in a statement.

“Due to medical confidentiality, the individual's name will not be disclosed. They are currently asymptomatic and will now self-isolate for seven days, in line with Premier League protocol, before undergoing further testing.”

The testing is taking place ahead of the planned resumption of the league on June 17. The competition was suspended in March.