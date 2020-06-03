Football EPL EPL Tottenham says one person at club tested positive for coronavirus It was the only positive case after the Premier League tested a further 1,197 players and club staff. AP London 03 June, 2020 21:48 IST Tottenham is currently eighth in the Premier League table. - Getty Images AP London 03 June, 2020 21:48 IST Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur has announced that a person at the club has tested positive for the coronavirus. The club did not identify the person.It was the only positive case after the Premier League tested a further 1,197 players and club staff.“We have been informed by the Premier League that we have received one positive test for COVID-19 following the latest round of testing at our training centre,” Tottenham said in a statement.“Due to medical confidentiality, the individual's name will not be disclosed. They are currently asymptomatic and will now self-isolate for seven days, in line with Premier League protocol, before undergoing further testing.”The testing is taking place ahead of the planned resumption of the league on June 17. The competition was suspended in March. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos