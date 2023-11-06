Postecoglou talks about Pochettino

Ange Postecoglou had Spurs (8-0-2, 26 points) in second entering the weekend, a point behind Manchester City. After Arsenal’s loss at Newcastle on Saturday, Tottenham are the only remaining unbeaten Premier League side.

The Australian says Pochettino’s previous impact looms large.

“Everyone I speak to around here, there are still people who worked with him, they can’t speak highly enough of him as a person and as a manager,” Postecoglou said. “I doubt there will be anything but respect for Mauricio from anyone at this football club, supporters or people associated, but it doesn’t mean he will get a guard of honor on Monday night because we want to win.”

- Reuters