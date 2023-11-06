- November 07, 2023 01:09Postecoglou talks about Pochettino
Ange Postecoglou had Spurs (8-0-2, 26 points) in second entering the weekend, a point behind Manchester City. After Arsenal’s loss at Newcastle on Saturday, Tottenham are the only remaining unbeaten Premier League side.
The Australian says Pochettino’s previous impact looms large.
“Everyone I speak to around here, there are still people who worked with him, they can’t speak highly enough of him as a person and as a manager,” Postecoglou said. “I doubt there will be anything but respect for Mauricio from anyone at this football club, supporters or people associated, but it doesn’t mean he will get a guard of honor on Monday night because we want to win.”
- Reuters
- November 07, 2023 00:49Pochettino talks about his emotional return to Spurs
Tottenham Hotspur may be playing to keep their place near the top of the Premier League table on Monday, but most of the focus will be on visiting Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino in his first return to Spurs since departing the club.
“I’m not going to say anything at the moment because until Monday we cannot guess,” Pochettino said of the potential reception. “The most important (thing) is people know we cannot forget what we lived together. Amazing memories and then I’m going to respect the people, how they’re going to express. It won’t change my emotions, my view, my feelings about a club where we spent an unbelievable journey.”
- Reuters
- November 07, 2023 00:32Presenting the staring 11 of Chelsea
- November 07, 2023 00:31Here’s the starting lineup of Tottenham Hotspur
- November 07, 2023 00:17Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: Live streaming and telecast info
When will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match start?
The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League 2023-24 match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Tuesday, November 6, 2023.
- November 07, 2023 00:16Did you know?
- Tottenham is unbeaten in its last 10 Premier League games.
- Chelsea has failed to win its last 26 games against teams in the top half of the Premier League.
- Chelsea has scored six goals in its last two away league matches.
- Only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (11) has scored more Premier League goals this season than Son Heung-min (8).
- November 07, 2023 00:12Head-to-head record
In the Premier League (since 1995), the two sides have met each other in 68 games since. Among them, Tottenham Hotspur won 10 games, Chelsea won 38, and 20 finished in a draw.
Total - 68
Tottenham - 10
Chelsea - 38
Draw - 20
Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea faced each other 175 times (since 1909), out of which Spurs has been victorious on 56 occasions while Chelsea won 77 matches. 42 of those encounters ended in a stalemate.
Total - 175
Tottenham Hotspur - 56
Chelsea - 77
Draw - 42
- November 06, 2023 23:59Where to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League?
The Premier League 2023-24 match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea will be live telecast on the Star Sports network TV Channel in India.
The match will also be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar for subscribers in India.
- November 06, 2023 22:07MATCH PREVIEW
Tottenham Hotspur will face Chelsea in a Premier League (PL) 2023-24 match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday, November 6.
Spurs is flying high under new manager Ange Postecoglou and will look to go back to the top of league table against 12th place Chelsea.
The London-derby will also mark Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino’s return to Spurs where he was in charge from 2014 to 2019.
Tottenham has been unbeaten in the Premier League this season and won four of its last five matches. It defeated Chelsea in their has PL meeting, ending a eight game (L6 D2) winless run against the Blues.
On the other hand, Chelsea has lost two out of its last five league encounters, however, it has scored more away goals against Spurs than any other team in the competition (51).
