Tottenham fights back to draw 2-2 with Man United in thriller

Despite the comeback, Spurs were unable to close down the gap to United in fourth place which puts the side's Champions League qualification in jeopardy.

LONDON 28 April, 2023
Tottenham Hotspur rallied from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Manchester United in a thrilling Premier League clash on Thursday that left the visitors cementing fourth spot.

The point left United six points clear of fifth-placed Spurs with two games in hand and all but ends the London side’s hopes of Champions League football next season.

Jadon Sancho put United ahead after seven minutes when he cut in from the left and struck a low right-foot shot into the far corner past three defenders and goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Rashford made it 2-0 just before halftime when he ran onto a long ball from Bruno Fernandes, outpaced Eric Dier and fired past Forster after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg lost possession.

Tottenham fullback Pedro Porro got the hosts back in the game when he hooked a shot past keeper David De Gea in the 56th minute after a Harry Kane effort was blocked.

The goal lifted Spurs and they created several more chances before Son Heung-min swept home a Kane cross in the 79th minute to rescue a point under interim head coach Ryan Mason.

