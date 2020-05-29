Football EPL EPL Kompany turns down offer to be Guardiola's assistant: reports Manchester City boss Guardiola has been looking for a new assistant since Mikel Arteta left Manchester to become Arsenal manager last December. PTI 29 May, 2020 16:49 IST Vincent Kompany with the FA Cup trophy - Getty Images PTI 29 May, 2020 16:49 IST Vincent Kompany has turned down an offer from Manchester City to become Pep Guardiola's assistant coach, according to various Belgian media reports on Friday.READ | Guardiola: 'I tried to convince Kompany to stay'The former City captain is under contract as player-manager of Anderlecht until 2022, having left the Etihad Stadium last year following a trophy-laden 11-year spell in England.Kompany, who has never concealed his desire to one day be City manager, said he wanted to stay at Anderlecht.On Thursday, Belgium's most successful club responded to recent financial difficulties as Wouter Vandenhaute took over from Marc Coucke as president.Anderlecht finished only eighth in the Belgian league season, which was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic, its worst post-war position.City boss Guardiola has been looking for a new assistant since Mikel Arteta left Manchester to become Arsenal manager last December.Kompany, 34, won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups with City and is widely regarded as one of the club's greatest ever players. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos