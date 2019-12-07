Football EPL EPL Watford appoints Nigel Pearson as manager until end of season Nigel Pearson will take charge of the club after Watford's home Premier League clash against Crystal Palace Team Sportstar 07 December, 2019 01:24 IST Nigel Pearson replaces Quique Sanchez Flores, who was sacked a few days ago. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 07 December, 2019 01:24 IST Watford FC has appointed Nigel Pearson as its new manager, initially on a short-term contract to the end of the season.The 56-year-old will take up his post after the weekend's game against Crystal Palace, with Hornets’ Under-23 coach Hayden Mullins remaining in interim charge for the Premier League clash. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos