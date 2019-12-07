EPL

Watford appoints Nigel Pearson as manager until end of season

Nigel Pearson will take charge of the club after Watford's home Premier League clash against Crystal Palace

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
07 December, 2019 01:24 IST

Nigel Pearson replaces Quique Sanchez Flores, who was sacked a few days ago.   -  Getty Images

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
07 December, 2019 01:24 IST

Watford FC has appointed Nigel Pearson as its new manager, initially on a short-term contract to the end of the season.

The 56-year-old will take up his post after the weekend's game against Crystal Palace, with Hornets’ Under-23 coach Hayden Mullins remaining in interim charge for the Premier League clash.

  Dugout videos