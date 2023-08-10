MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: West Ham signs Mexico midfielder Alvarez from Ajax

Alvarez, who was under contract at Ajax until 2025, is a twice Dutch champion and has made 147 appearances, scoring 13 goals in all competitions, for the Eredivisie club since arriving in 2019.

Published : Aug 10, 2023 17:31 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Edson Alvarez (right) warms up ahead of a World Cup game for Mexico.
Edson Alvarez (right) warms up ahead of a World Cup game for Mexico. | Photo Credit: HECTOR VIVAS/Getty Images
infoIcon

Edson Alvarez (right) warms up ahead of a World Cup game for Mexico. | Photo Credit: HECTOR VIVAS/Getty Images

West Ham United has signed Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez from Ajax Amsterdam on a five-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

West Ham did not disclose terms but Ajax said the two clubs had agreed a transfer fee of 38 million euros ($41.90 million), which could increase to 41 million euros with add-ons.

“We’re really pleased to add Edson to our squad,” said manager David Moyes after his first signing of the summer transfer window.

ALSO READ | Kane or no Kane: How will Tottenham Hotspur lineup in Premier League 2023-24 season?

“The midfield area was one we were especially keen to strengthen this summer and Edson will complement the other options we have in that department.

“He’s an experienced international player, who has enjoyed great success for both club and country during his career to date”.

The 25-year-old, who was under contract at Ajax until 2025, is a twice Dutch champion and has made 147 appearances, scoring 13 goals in all competitions, for the Eredivisie club since arriving in 2019.

He has been capped 69 times for Mexico, playing at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

His arrival will be a boost for the Hammers, who sold England midfielder Declan Rice to Arsenal for 105 million pounds - a record transfer between two British clubs.

Related stories

Related Topics

West Ham United /

Edson Alvarez /

Mexico /

Ajax

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: West Ham signs Mexico midfielder Alvarez from Ajax
    Reuters
  2. No. 4 slot has been an issue for India for a long time: Rohit Sharma
    PTI
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Netherlands turns to its Spanish spies ahead of quarterfinal clash
    AFP
  4. Canadian Open 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova, 3rd round preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Video: Asian Champions Trophy - India cruises to 4-0 win but positives aplenty for Pakistan | Match review
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: West Ham signs Mexico midfielder Alvarez from Ajax
    Reuters
  2. Kane or no Kane: How will Tottenham Hotspur lineup in Premier League 2023-24 season?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Burnley secures Norway midfielder Berge from Sheffield United
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2023: Top five summer transfers to look out for
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wolves hire O’Neil as manager to replace Lopetegui days before new Premier League season
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: West Ham signs Mexico midfielder Alvarez from Ajax
    Reuters
  2. No. 4 slot has been an issue for India for a long time: Rohit Sharma
    PTI
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Netherlands turns to its Spanish spies ahead of quarterfinal clash
    AFP
  4. Canadian Open 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova, 3rd round preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Video: Asian Champions Trophy - India cruises to 4-0 win but positives aplenty for Pakistan | Match review
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment