West Ham signs Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City

Phillips had made just 16 Premier League appearances — all but two as a substitute — in 18 months at City.

Published : Jan 26, 2024 15:28 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
Kalvin Phillips during a training session at Manchester City.
Kalvin Phillips during a training session at Manchester City. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Kalvin Phillips during a training session at Manchester City. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kalvin Phillips completed his move to West Ham on Friday on a six-month loan deal from Manchester City, where the England midfielder had fallen out of favor with Pep Guardiola.

Phillips had made just 16 Premier League appearances — all but two as a substitute — in 18 months at City.

The move should help the 28-year-old Phillips compete for an England spot at the European Championship, and it gives West Ham depth as it contends for a Europa League title and another European spot in the Premier League.

“There’s so much to look forward to in the second half of the season for the club and I can’t wait to be part of it,” Phillips said.

Phillips had joined City in the summer of 2022, leaving his hometown and boyhood club Leeds to sign a six-year contract. City had paid a transfer fee of 45 million pounds (then $55 million).

Guardiola complained that Phillips was “overweight” when the midfielder returned to team training after the 2022 World Cup.

READ | Man City’s Haaland to miss Spurs game but close to return

The loan deal reportedly doesn’t include an option to buy.

“Hopefully he can play the minutes he deserves (that) I couldn’t give to him,” Guardiola said Thursday.

Related Topics

Kalvin Phillips /

Manchester City /

West Ham United

