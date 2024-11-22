 />
Premier League 2025-26 dates announced: New season to kick-off on Aug 16, final round on May 24, 2026

Of the 38 rounds, 33 will be played on weekends, while five rounds will be midweek games. The league also confirmed there would not be any games on Christmas eve next season.

Published : Nov 22, 2024 18:49 IST , BENGALURU

Reuters
infoIcon

The 2025-26 Premier League season will kick off on August 16, while the final round will be played on May 24, 2026, the League announced on Friday.

The league faced a backlash last year when Chelsea was forced to play Wolverhampton Wanderers on Christmas Eve in the 2023-24 season.

There is no game scheduled on December 24 this season, while the league added next season’s schedule will ensure no two rounds take place within 60 hours of each other during the busy festive period.

ALSO READ: UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinals: Champion Spain draws Netherlands, Germany plays Italy, Portugal faces Denmark

While the start of the season is nearly three months after the end of the 2024-25 campaign, Chelsea and Manchester City will not have as much rest as the others due to their Club World Cup commitments.

Should they reach the final of the June 15-July 13 tournament in the United States next year, they will have only one month before the new Premier League season kicks off.

City boss Pep Guardiola said last month that the club had requested the Premier League to postpone the start of the season by a couple of weeks so their players could recover but that their request was declined.

