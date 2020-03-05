Football Eric Dier clashes with Tottenham fan in stands after FA Cup defeat Eric Dier confronted a Tottenham fan amid an exchange involving his brother following its penalty shoot-out loss on Wednesday. Ben Spratt 05 March, 2020 09:41 IST Eric Dier clashes with Tottenham fan in stands after FA Cup defeat Ben Spratt 05 March, 2020 09:41 IST Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier entered the stands and confronted a supporter following the team's FA Cup fifth-round defeat to Norwich City amid a row involving the player's brother.Spurs exited the competition in a penalty shoot-out on Wednesday, as Tim Krul saved two spot-kicks following a 1-1 draw after extra-time.Dier scored his penalty but appeared irked by the actions of a fan following full-time and marched into the stands.With the stadium emptying, stewards separated the England international from the individual involved, with clips of the clash quickly emerging on social media.READ | Tottenham dumped out of FA Cup by Norwich City in shoot-out Asked about the altercation in his post-match media conference, Mourinho said: "I don't think that belongs to the game. The game was a fantastic representation of the FA Cup, but I cannot run away from the question."I think Eric Dier did what we as professionals cannot do but when someone insults you and your family is involved, especially your young brother..."This person insulted Eric, the younger brother was not happy with the situation, and Eric was not happy. We as professionals cannot do what he did."Mourinho did not want Tottenham to punish Dier for his actions, adding: "If the club disciplines Eric Dier, I would not agree with it. But what he did was wrong." Pep Guardiola: De Bruyne an injury doubt for Manchester derby Eric Dier clashes with Tottenham fan in stands after FA Cup defeat Serie A: 5 Things - Lazio's unbeaten run stretches to 21 games WATCH: Guardiola claims 30th trophy in 12 years More Videos Zidane: 'Vinicius deserved to score and Real deserved to win El Clasico' Klopp focused on winning games again after Liverpool unbeaten run ends LaLiga considering El Clasico behind closed doors When Bayern Munich met Bon Jovi Lampard: Kepa relationship 'fine' but I can't keep everyone happy Guardiola on Coronavirus: We hug, but not as good as Jurgen! Guardiola talks tactics: Genius or disaster? Ligue 1 stats: Di Maria the assist king, Slimani the goal poacher