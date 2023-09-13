MagazineBuy Print

Haaland’s 25th goal helps keep Norway in Euro 2024 hunt

The 23-year-old striker struck on 25 minutes before captain Martin Odegaard doubled the lead eight minutes later as the home side dominated the match at Oslo’s Ullevaal stadium.

Published : Sep 13, 2023 10:37 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Norway’s Erling Haaland celebrates scoring the first goal.
Norway’s Erling Haaland celebrates scoring the first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Norway’s Erling Haaland celebrates scoring the first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Erling Haaland notched his 25th goal in 26 international appearances to help Norway to a 2-1 win over Georgia on Tuesday that kept its Euro 2024 qualification hopes alive.

The 23-year-old striker struck on 25 minutes before captain Martin Odegaard doubled the lead eight minutes later as the home side dominated the match at Oslo’s Ullevaal stadium.

However, with Norway needing all three points to remain in the hunt for one of the two qualifying spots from Group A, Budu Zivzivadze rattled the home side’s nerves by pulling a goal back for Georgia in stoppage time.

Also read | EURO 2024 Qualifiers: Italy beats Ukraine; Belgium thrashes Estonia

Norway manager Stale Solbakken said his side posed a bigger threat as the game wore on.

“A slightly slow start, but at the same time we had full control. They laid very low and closed well. Then we gradually became more and more dangerous,” he added.

“We have full control for a long time before they scored a little out of nothing.”

Norway is third after five matches in the group, eight points behind leaders Scotland and two behind Spain, who has played one game fewer.

Related Topics

Erling Haaland /

Euro 2024

