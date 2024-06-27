MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first European player to reach 50 appearances in major international tournaments

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first European player to reach 50 appearances in major international tournaments in Georgia vs Portugal Euro 2024.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 00:25 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) celebrates
Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) celebrates | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) celebrates | Photo Credit: AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first European player to reach 50 appearances in major international tournaments (European Championship and World Cup) when he started Portugal against Georgia in Euro 2024 Group F match.

The 39-year-old is playing his 210th international match for Portugal at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

He has 130 goals to his name and is the highest ever goalscorer in international football.

GEORGIA vs PORTUGAL LIVE

Ronaldo is playing in his sixth European Championship and have also appeared in five World Cups in his career.

The Al-Nassr striker is also the player with the most games played at the FIFA World Cup, and one of only six along with German Lothar Matthaus, Argentine Lionel Messi and Mexicans Antonio Carbajal, Andres Guardado, and Rafael Marquez to have entered the field in five different tournaments.

Portugal has already qualified for the round of 16 of Euro 2024. It won its first two matches against Czechia and Turkiye.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Portugal

