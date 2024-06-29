Euro 2024 round of 16: Who is Stephan El Shaarawy, starting in Italy vs Switzerland?

AS Roma forward Stephan El Shaarawy is starting for Italy in the Round of 16 clash against Switzerland at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

This is the first time the 31-year-old is starting for the Azzurri in the ongoing European Championship in Germany.

This is his 33rd international appearance for Italy and has seven goals to his name.

He plays as a left winger for Serie A club Roma and is nicknamed Il Faraone (The Pharaoh), as his father is Egyptian.

El Shaarawy began his career at Genoa, and was signed by Milan in 2011 after a successful loan at Padova. In his stint in Milan, the forward has netted 21 times in 82 appearances. During this time, he also had loan spell at AS Monaco and AS Roma.

On 21 December 2008, when he was sixteen years old, El Shaarawy made his first team debut, playing ten minutes in a Serie A away match against Chievo and is currently the eighth youngest player in the history of Serie A to have made his debut in the Italian top division

After his successful loan move to the the Italian capital, he made his move permanent. After spending four season in Rome, he move to the Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua.

After two season in China, El Shaarawy returned to Roma.