Euro 2024: No split loyalties for Turkey’s Kadioglu despite Dutch connection

Turkey fullback Ferdi Kadioglu said he will have no problems with divided loyalties when his side meets the Netherlands in their Euro 2024 quarterfinal on Saturday despite his strong family ties to both countries.

The 24-year-old defender is the son of a Turkish father and a Dutch-Canadian mother and played up to under-21 level for the Netherlands before switching his allegiance to Turkey in 2022.

“It will be a very special game for my family, and I think that a lot of fans will be from the Turkish side and it will feel like a home game,” a beaming Kadioglu told reporters on Friday.

ALSO READ: Netherlands vs Turkiye, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: All-time head-to-head record ahead of NED v TUR

Answering questions in fluent English and Dutch, Kadioglu said he understood Turkish but felt more comfortable in the other languages and that a lot had changed since he represented the “Oranje” at the under-age level.

“If I compare myself to five years ago, I’m a totally different player, I played in a different position and also I was playing for the Netherlands,” he said.

“I made the decision two years ago to play for Turkey and I haven’t regretted it once. I’m very proud to wear the Turkish national team jersey.”