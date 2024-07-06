MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: No split loyalties for Turkey’s Kadioglu despite Dutch connection

The 24-year-old defender is the son of a Turkish father and a Dutch-Canadian mother and played up to under-21 level for the Netherlands before switching his allegiance to Turkey in 2022.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 09:45 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Turkey’s defender Ferdi Kadioglu kicks the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Austria and Turkey at the Leipzig Stadium in Leipzig on July 2, 2024.
Turkey’s defender Ferdi Kadioglu kicks the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Austria and Turkey at the Leipzig Stadium in Leipzig on July 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Turkey’s defender Ferdi Kadioglu kicks the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Austria and Turkey at the Leipzig Stadium in Leipzig on July 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Turkey fullback Ferdi Kadioglu said he will have no problems with divided loyalties when his side meets the Netherlands in their Euro 2024 quarterfinal on Saturday despite his strong family ties to both countries.

The 24-year-old defender is the son of a Turkish father and a Dutch-Canadian mother and played up to under-21 level for the Netherlands before switching his allegiance to Turkey in 2022.

“It will be a very special game for my family, and I think that a lot of fans will be from the Turkish side and it will feel like a home game,” a beaming Kadioglu told reporters on Friday.

ALSO READ: Netherlands vs Turkiye, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: All-time head-to-head record ahead of NED v TUR

Answering questions in fluent English and Dutch, Kadioglu said he understood Turkish but felt more comfortable in the other languages and that a lot had changed since he represented the “Oranje” at the under-age level.

“If I compare myself to five years ago, I’m a totally different player, I played in a different position and also I was playing for the Netherlands,” he said.

“I made the decision two years ago to play for Turkey and I haven’t regretted it once. I’m very proud to wear the Turkish national team jersey.”

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Netherlands /

Turkey

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: No split loyalties for Turkey’s Kadioglu despite Dutch connection
    Reuters
  2. Serie A: Juventus signs goalkeeper Di Gregorio from Monza
    Reuters
  3. Euro 2024: Tired Mbappe asked to go off against Portugal, says France coach Deschamps
    Reuters
  4. Copa America 2024: Canada beats Venezuela on penalties to reach semis in maiden campaign
    AP
  5. Euro 2024: A continental title remains elusive for Germany’s trendsetting goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: No split loyalties for Turkey’s Kadioglu despite Dutch connection
    Reuters
  2. Serie A: Juventus signs goalkeeper Di Gregorio from Monza
    Reuters
  3. Euro 2024: Tired Mbappe asked to go off against Portugal, says France coach Deschamps
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: A continental title remains elusive for Germany’s trendsetting goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer
    Anish Pathiyil
  5. Euro 2024: Missed penalty was bad luck says Martinez as Portugal exit Euros in shootout
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: No split loyalties for Turkey’s Kadioglu despite Dutch connection
    Reuters
  2. Serie A: Juventus signs goalkeeper Di Gregorio from Monza
    Reuters
  3. Euro 2024: Tired Mbappe asked to go off against Portugal, says France coach Deschamps
    Reuters
  4. Copa America 2024: Canada beats Venezuela on penalties to reach semis in maiden campaign
    AP
  5. Euro 2024: A continental title remains elusive for Germany’s trendsetting goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment