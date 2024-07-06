PREVIEW
Netherlands faces resurgent Turkiye in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash on Saturday at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.
The Dutch are enjoying a fine tournament so far, but their match against Turkiye is viewed as its toughest challenge yet.
With the Dutch dominating possession against Romania and Turkey happy to let Austria have the ball and hit it on the counter, Berlin’s Olympiastadion is likely to see more of the same, with plenty of young talent on display.
READ | Netherlands faces tough test against fired-up Turkey
Turkey’s Arda Guler has played with a maturity far beyond his 19 years, displaying calm and skill as he acts as an outlet for his side’s counters and he provided an assist for the second goal against Austria.
NETHERLANDS VS TURKIYE HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 14
Netherlands: 6
Turkiye: 4
Draws: 4
Netherlands has scored 21 goals in those matches, while the Turkiye has netted 14 times.
Latest on Sportstar
- Venezuela vs Canada LIVE score, VEN 1-1 CAN, Copa America 2024: Crepeau saves Angel’s shot
- Euro 2024: Nagelsmann’s Germany bowed but not broken after Euro exit to Spain
- Wimbledon 2024: Sinner flattens Kecmanovic to reach fourth round
- Wimbledon 2024: On fire Raducanu beats Sakkari to reach last 16
- Euro 2024: Kroos leaves the stage after returning to restore Germany’s pride in world football
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE