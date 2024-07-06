PREVIEW

Netherlands faces resurgent Turkiye in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash on Saturday at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

The Dutch are enjoying a fine tournament so far, but their match against Turkiye is viewed as its toughest challenge yet.

With the Dutch dominating possession against Romania and Turkey happy to let Austria have the ball and hit it on the counter, Berlin’s Olympiastadion is likely to see more of the same, with plenty of young talent on display.

Turkey’s Arda Guler has played with a maturity far beyond his 19 years, displaying calm and skill as he acts as an outlet for his side’s counters and he provided an assist for the second goal against Austria.

NETHERLANDS VS TURKIYE HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 14

Netherlands: 6

Turkiye: 4

Draws: 4

Netherlands has scored 21 goals in those matches, while the Turkiye has netted 14 times.