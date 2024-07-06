MagazineBuy Print

Netherlands vs Turkiye, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: All-time head-to-head record ahead of NED v TUR

The two side have played each other 14 time, in which Netherlands has score 21 goals, while the Turkiye has netted 14 times.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 08:37 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s midfielder Rodri (l) and Germany’s midfielder Jamal Musiala.
Spain’s midfielder Rodri (l) and Germany’s midfielder Jamal Musiala. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Spain’s midfielder Rodri (l) and Germany’s midfielder Jamal Musiala. | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

Netherlands faces resurgent Turkiye in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash on Saturday at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

The Dutch are enjoying a fine tournament so far, but their match against Turkiye is viewed as its toughest challenge yet.

With the Dutch dominating possession against Romania and Turkey happy to let Austria have the ball and hit it on the counter, Berlin’s Olympiastadion is likely to see more of the same, with plenty of young talent on display.

READ | Netherlands faces tough test against fired-up Turkey

Turkey’s Arda Guler has played with a maturity far beyond his 19 years, displaying calm and skill as he acts as an outlet for his side’s counters and he provided an assist for the second goal against Austria.

NETHERLANDS VS TURKIYE HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 14

Netherlands: 6

Turkiye: 4

Draws: 4

Netherlands has scored 21 goals in those matches, while the Turkiye has netted 14 times.

Euro 2024

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

