Euro 2024 qualifier: Wales snatch late goal to draw 1-1 with Croatia

Euro 2024 qualifier: Wales played its first match since its talisman Gareth Bale retired from the sport in January after making a record 111 appearances.

Reuters
SPLIT 26 March, 2023 06:38 IST
Wales’ Nathan Broadhead and teammates celebrate after the match.

Wales’ Nathan Broadhead and teammates celebrate after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A last-gasp goal by debutant Nathan Broadhead earned Wales a 1-1 away draw with Croatia in the opening match of their Euro 2024 Group D qualifying campaign on Saturday.

Wales played its first match since its talisman Gareth Bale retired from the sport in January after making a record 111 appearances.

Andrej Kramaric fired a shot from outside the box early in the first half, but Wales keeper Danny Ward made an impressive one-handed save.

Croatia broke the deadlock in the 28th minute when Kramaric managed to break free from his marker to rifle in the ball from outside the box.

In the second half, Wales tried to dominate proceedings by speeding up the game and testing Croatia’s defence.

Second-half substitute Broadhead rescued a point for the visitors three minutes into stoppage time when he steered the ball home at the far post after a long throw-in.

Turkey beat Armenia 2-1 in the other Group D match earlier on Saturday.

