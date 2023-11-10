MagazineBuy Print

Midfielder Maddison pulls out of England’s Euro 2024 qualifiers with injury

Midfielder James Maddison has withdrawn from England’s forthcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia due to an ankle injury, his club Tottenham Hotspur confirmed on Friday.

Published : Nov 10, 2023 15:02 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Tottenham’s James Maddison controls the ball ahead Chelsea’s Cole Palmer during the English Premier League match.
Tottenham's James Maddison controls the ball ahead Chelsea's Cole Palmer during the English Premier League match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Tottenham’s James Maddison controls the ball ahead Chelsea’s Cole Palmer during the English Premier League match. | Photo Credit: AP

Midfielder James Maddison has withdrawn from England’s forthcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia due to an ankle injury, his club Tottenham Hotspur confirmed on Friday.

The 26-year-old was substituted in the first-half stoppage time during Spurs’ 4-1 home loss against rivals Chelsea after going to the ground without contact. The game ended Ange Postecoglou’s unbeaten start to the season.

Maddison has three goals and five assists in 11 Premier League appearances since moving to north London from relegated Leicester City in June.

He joins a lengthy injury list at Spurs that includes Micky van de Ven, Richarlison, Ivan Perisic, Ben Davies and Manor Solomon.

READ | Sri Lanka team returns home, chief selector blames external conspiracy for poor World Cup show

“We can confirm that James Maddison has been withdrawn from the England squad due to an ankle injury,” Spurs said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “(Maddison) will remain at Hotspur Way for rehabilitation with the Club’s medical staff.”

Second-placed Spurs, who trails leaders Manchester City by one point after 11 matches, next visits Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

England faces Malta in Group C at Wembley next Friday and travels to North Macedonia three days later.

