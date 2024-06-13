MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: How many teams have qualify for European Championship? Format changes over the years explained

With 24 teams taking part in the tournament for just the third time in the history of the Euros, take a look at how the tournament format has changed since its inception.

Published : Jun 13, 2024 15:58 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Host Germany goes into Euro 2024 as a three-time winner, tied with Spain.
infoIcon

Host Germany goes into Euro 2024 as a three-time winner, tied with Spain. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

With the conclusion of the club football season, the focus shifts towards the international stage as the 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship is set to begin on June 14 in Germany.

Germany goes into Euro 2024 as a three-time winner, tied with Spain, while defending champion Italy and 2018 World Cup winner France have two titles each. Georgia will be the only nation making its debut in the tournament this year.

How many teams will take part in Euro 2024?

This year, 24 teams are taking part in the tournament for just the third time in the history of the Euros.

Take a look at how the tournament format has changed since its inception:

1960-1976

In its inaugural edition in 1960, the European Championships had four teams competing in the tournament finals, with 17 teams entering the qualifying tournament.

In 1964, the total number of teams in the qualification tournament increased to 29, out of which four teams participated in the finals. The format remained the same in 1968, with 31 teams entering the qualification tournament.

In 1972, there were eight groups of four teams in the qualifying rounds, with the group winner playing two-legged quarterfinals to seal a place in the final tournament.

1976 was the last time the tournament finals had only four teams and the last time the host nation had to go through the qualification rounds.

1980-1992

1980 was the first time the tournament finals featured eight teams. With two groups of four, the top team from each group faced each other in the final, while the runner-ups played in the third-place match.

In 1984 the format was further changed with the top two teams from the two groups competing in the semifinals, while the third-place match was scrapped.

The same format was followed for the 1988 and 1992 editions.

1996-2012

The 1996 edition of the European Championship saw the number of teams being increased to 16, with the teams divided into four groups of four. The top two teams from each group progressed to compete in the quarterfinals.

The same format was followed for the 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2012 European Championships.

2016-present

In Euro 2016 held in France, 24 teams took part in the final tournament. The nations were divided into six groups of four, the top two teams qualified for the knockout stage, while the remaining spots were filled by the four best third-placed teams.

The same format was followed for Euro 2020 which was held in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be followed in the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.

