WI vs NZ Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand takes on West Indies in must-win Group C clash; Toss update soon

PREVIEW

The early stages of the T20 World Cup have revealed a stark contrast in fortunes within Group C. Co-host West Indies is riding high after a commanding 134-run victory over Uganda, the second-largest margin of victory by runs in the tournament’s history. Conversely, New Zealand sits at the bottom of the group after collapsing for 75 in pursuit of Afghanistan’s 160.

Afghanistan leads Group C with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +5.225, while the West Indies is second, having secured two wins out of two. New Zealand, on the other hand, teeters on the brink of an early exit.

As the teams prepare for their Wednesday evening clash at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, the West Indies is expected to stick with its winning XI. New Zealand, despite its recent setback, might also retain the same lineup, aiming to avoid a reactionary shake-up after one poor performance.

This match will mark the first T20 World Cup fixture at the Brian Lara Stadium, a venue built in 2017. Known for its batter-friendly conditions, the stadium boasts an average first innings score of 185. England posted the second-highest T20I total by a Test-playing nation here last December, scoring 267/3.

- Ayan Acharya

