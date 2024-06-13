WI vs NZ Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand takes on West Indies in must-win Group C clash; Toss update soon

- June 13, 2024 05:33Toss Update
New Zealand wins the toss, opts to bowl first.
“Few unknowns in the surface will look to check it with ball in hand,” says captain Kane Williamson.
Southee, Ravindra, Neesham all find a place in the team.
“Still boxes to tick in all three departments,” says Rovman Powell. WI unchanged.
- June 13, 2024 05:22PREDICTED PLAYING XIs
West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson
- June 13, 2024 04:49PREVIEW
The early stages of the T20 World Cup have revealed a stark contrast in fortunes within Group C. Co-host West Indies is riding high after a commanding 134-run victory over Uganda, the second-largest margin of victory by runs in the tournament’s history. Conversely, New Zealand sits at the bottom of the group after collapsing for 75 in pursuit of Afghanistan’s 160.
Afghanistan leads Group C with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +5.225, while the West Indies is second, having secured two wins out of two. New Zealand, on the other hand, teeters on the brink of an early exit.
As the teams prepare for their Wednesday evening clash at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, the West Indies is expected to stick with its winning XI. New Zealand, despite its recent setback, might also retain the same lineup, aiming to avoid a reactionary shake-up after one poor performance.
This match will mark the first T20 World Cup fixture at the Brian Lara Stadium, a venue built in 2017. Known for its batter-friendly conditions, the stadium boasts an average first innings score of 185. England posted the second-highest T20I total by a Test-playing nation here last December, scoring 267/3.
- Ayan Acharya
Click on the image below to read the full preview
- June 13, 2024 04:34LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 match start?
The West Indies vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.
How to watch WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?
The West Indies vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?
The West Indies vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- June 13, 2024 04:29Stay Tuned
Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates from the 2024 T20 World Cup encounter between West Indies and New Zealand. Stay Tuned for live scores and updates from the match at Brian Lara stadium.
