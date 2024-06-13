MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

WI vs NZ Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand takes on West Indies in must-win Group C clash; Toss update soon

WI vs NZ Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Follow for all the Live Updates from the T20 WC group stage match between West Indies and New Zealand happening at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Thursday.

Updated : Jun 13, 2024 05:35 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the T20 World Cup group stage match between West Indies and New Zealand happening at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Thursday. 

  • June 13, 2024 05:33
    Toss Update

    New Zealand wins the toss, opts to bowl first.

    “Few unknowns in the surface will look to check it with ball in hand,” says captain Kane Williamson.

    Southee, Ravindra, Neesham all find a place in the team.

    “Still boxes to tick in all three departments,” says Rovman Powell. WI unchanged.

  • June 13, 2024 05:22
    PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

    West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

    New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

  • June 13, 2024 05:09
    ICYMI

    USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: Arshdeep and Co. deflate United States as India confirms Super 8 qualification

    Powered by impactful performances by Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya, India steamrolled USA in the T20 World Cup 2024 Group ‘A‘ clash to book a spot in the Super 8 at the Nassau County International Cricket in New York on Wednesday.

  • June 13, 2024 04:49
    PREVIEW

    The early stages of the T20 World Cup have revealed a stark contrast in fortunes within Group C. Co-host West Indies is riding high after a commanding 134-run victory over Uganda, the second-largest margin of victory by runs in the tournament’s history. Conversely, New Zealand sits at the bottom of the group after collapsing for 75 in pursuit of Afghanistan’s 160. 

    Afghanistan leads Group C with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +5.225, while the West Indies is second, having secured two wins out of two. New Zealand, on the other hand, teeters on the brink of an early exit.

    As the teams prepare for their Wednesday evening clash at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, the West Indies is expected to stick with its winning XI. New Zealand, despite its recent setback, might also retain the same lineup, aiming to avoid a reactionary shake-up after one poor performance.

    This match will mark the first T20 World Cup fixture at the Brian Lara Stadium, a venue built in 2017. Known for its batter-friendly conditions, the stadium boasts an average first innings score of 185. England posted the second-highest T20I total by a Test-playing nation here last December, scoring 267/3.

    - Ayan Acharya

    Click on the image below to read the full preview

    WI vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2024: Bruised New Zealand takes on high-flying West Indies in key Group C clash

    West Indies takes on New Zealand in a key Group C clash in the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Thursday early morning.

  • June 13, 2024 04:34
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    When will WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

    The West Indies vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.

    How to watch WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

    The West Indies vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

    How to watch WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?

    The West Indies vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • June 13, 2024 04:29
    Stay Tuned

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates from the 2024 T20 World Cup encounter between West Indies and New Zealand. Stay Tuned for live scores and updates from the match at Brian Lara stadium.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

West Indies /

New Zealand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs NZ Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand takes on West Indies in must-win Group C clash; Toss update soon
    Team Sportstar
  2. WI vs NZ head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs New Zealand overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Experience or youth - squad selection conundrum a major talking point
    Karthik Mudaliar
  4. IND vs USA: Suryakumar Yadav scores slowest fifty by an Indian in T20 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND v USA, T20 World Cup picture gallery: Netravalkar’s ecstacy and agony headlines USA’s first loss in T20WC, India through to Super Eights
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. WI vs NZ Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand takes on West Indies in must-win Group C clash; Toss update soon
    Team Sportstar
  2. USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: India qualifies for Super 8 after beating United States
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs USA: Suryakumar Yadav scores slowest fifty by an Indian in T20 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table Group A after IND vs USA: India qualifies for Super 8 after win over USA
    Team Sportstar
  5. USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: Arshdeep and Co. deflate United States as India confirms Super 8 qualification
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs NZ Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand takes on West Indies in must-win Group C clash; Toss update soon
    Team Sportstar
  2. WI vs NZ head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs New Zealand overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Experience or youth - squad selection conundrum a major talking point
    Karthik Mudaliar
  4. IND vs USA: Suryakumar Yadav scores slowest fifty by an Indian in T20 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND v USA, T20 World Cup picture gallery: Netravalkar’s ecstacy and agony headlines USA’s first loss in T20WC, India through to Super Eights
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment