Euro 2024: Who is the referee of Switzerland vs Germany Group A Euros clash?

Italian referee Daniele Orsato will take charge of Sunday Group A match of Euro 2024 between Germany and Hungary in Frankfurt.
Orsato will be joined by fellow countrymen Ciro Carbone and Alessandro Giallatini as the assistant referees.
Massimiliano IrratI will be the VAR referee.
Complete list of match officials
Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)
Assistant referees: Ciro Carbone (ITA) Alessandro Giallatini (ITA)
Video Assistant referee: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee 1 : Paolo Valeri (ITA)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee 2: Cătălin Popa (ROU)
Fourth official: Marco Guida (ITA)
