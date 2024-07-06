MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for the Netherlands vs Turkey quarterfinal match?

Take a look at the full list of match officials for the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match between Netherlands and Turkey.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 14:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
French referee Clement Turpin.
French referee Clement Turpin. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

French referee Clement Turpin. | Photo Credit: AFP

With the Dutch dominating possession against Romania and Turkey happy to let Austria have the ball and hit it on the counter, Berlin’s Olympiastadion is likely to see more of the same, with plenty of young talent on display.

Clement Turpin will be the main referee in charge of the game and will be joined by Nicolas Danos and Benjamin Pages as the assistant referees.

Jerome Brisard is set to be the VAR official.

ALSO READ | Netherlands faces tough test against fired-up Turkey

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR NETHERLANDS VS TURKEY

Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA)
Assistant Referees: Nicolas Danos (FRA), Benjamin Pages (FRA)
Video Assistant Referee: Jérôme Brisard (FRA)
Assistant Video Assistant Referees: Willy Delajod (FRA) and Marco Fritz (GER)
Fourth official: Felix Zwayer (GER)

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Colombia vs Panama, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for COL v PAN quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Colombia vs Panama LIVE stream info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch the COL v PAN quarterfinal match, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: A continental title remains elusive for Germany’s trendsetting goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. Indian sports wrap, July 6: Bhambri-Olivetti pair ousted from Wimbledon
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: ‘The flame is dying out’ says Uruguay’s Suarez as retirement draws near
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for the Netherlands vs Turkey quarterfinal match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Colombia vs Panama, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for COL v PAN quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Colombia vs Panama LIVE stream info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch the COL v PAN quarterfinal match, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: ‘The flame is dying out’ says Uruguay’s Suarez as retirement draws near
    Reuters
  5. Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for the England vs Switzerland quarterfinal match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Colombia vs Panama, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for COL v PAN quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Colombia vs Panama LIVE stream info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch the COL v PAN quarterfinal match, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: A continental title remains elusive for Germany’s trendsetting goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. Indian sports wrap, July 6: Bhambri-Olivetti pair ousted from Wimbledon
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: ‘The flame is dying out’ says Uruguay’s Suarez as retirement draws near
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment