Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for the Netherlands vs Turkey quarterfinal match?

With the Dutch dominating possession against Romania and Turkey happy to let Austria have the ball and hit it on the counter, Berlin’s Olympiastadion is likely to see more of the same, with plenty of young talent on display.
Clement Turpin will be the main referee in charge of the game and will be joined by Nicolas Danos and Benjamin Pages as the assistant referees.
Jerome Brisard is set to be the VAR official.
FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR NETHERLANDS VS TURKEY
