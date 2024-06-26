MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Ukraine vs Belgium Group E match?

Take a look at the full list of match officials for the Euro 2024 Group E match between Ukraine vs Belgium being played at the MHPArena in Stuttgart.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 07:18 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
English referee Anthony Taylor gestures during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Netherlands and France.
English referee Anthony Taylor gestures during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Netherlands and France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

English referee Anthony Taylor gestures during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Netherlands and France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kevin De Bruyne’s Belgium will take on Oleksandr Zinchenko’s Ukraine in the Euro 2024 Group E match at the on Wednesday (June 26, 9:30 PM IST).

The match will be officiated by English referee Anthony Taylor. In 2010, Taylor was promoted to the list of Select Group Referees who officiate primarily in the Premier League, and in 2013 became a listed referee for FIFA allowing him to referee European and international matches.

On 12 June 2021, Taylor officiated a UEFA Euro 2020 group stage match between Finland and Denmark. In the 43rd minute, Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and required emergency treatment on the pitch before being transferred to a local hospital and stabilised. Taylor was praised for his calm but quick reaction to the situation, signalling for medical attention within seconds.

The 45-year-old was chosen to referee the 2021 UEFA Nations League Final between Spain and France in October 2021. He was among the six English referees selected by FIFA to officiate FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Taylor will be joined by compatriots Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn as the assistant referees in the Ukraine vs Belgium match.

England’s Stuart Attwell will be the Video Assistant Referee.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR UKRAINE VS BELGIUM

Referee: Ivan Anthony Taylor (England)
Assistant Referees: Gary Beswick (England) and Adam Nunn (England)
Video Assistant Referee: Stuart Attwell (England)
Assistant Video Assistant Referees: David Coote (England) and Marco Fritz (Germany)
Fourth official: Glenn Nyberg (Sweden)

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Anthony Taylor /

Ukraine /

Belgium

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina vs Chile LIVE score, ARG 0-0 CHI, Copa America 2024 updates: Match goalless at HT, Lionel Messi hits post
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Argentina vs Chile match in pictures, Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi photos, ARG v CHI real-time gallery
    Aneesh Dey _11547
  3. Copa America 2024: Complete points table, Canada stays alive with win against Peru, Argentina plays Chile
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Canada beats Peru 1-0 at on David goal, first win over South American team in 24 years
    AP
  5. Copa America 2024: Assistant referee faints in Peru v Canada clash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Ukraine vs Belgium Group E match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ukraine vs Belgium LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, UKR v BEL preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Assistant referee faints in Peru v Canada clash
    Reuters
  4. Copa America 2024: Canada beats Peru 1-0 at on David goal, first win over South American team in 24 years
    AP
  5. Argentina vs Chile LIVE score, ARG 0-0 CHI, Copa America 2024 updates: Match goalless at HT, Lionel Messi hits post
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina vs Chile LIVE score, ARG 0-0 CHI, Copa America 2024 updates: Match goalless at HT, Lionel Messi hits post
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Argentina vs Chile match in pictures, Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi photos, ARG v CHI real-time gallery
    Aneesh Dey _11547
  3. Copa America 2024: Complete points table, Canada stays alive with win against Peru, Argentina plays Chile
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Canada beats Peru 1-0 at on David goal, first win over South American team in 24 years
    AP
  5. Copa America 2024: Assistant referee faints in Peru v Canada clash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment