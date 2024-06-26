Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Ukraine vs Belgium Group E match?

Kevin De Bruyne’s Belgium will take on Oleksandr Zinchenko’s Ukraine in the Euro 2024 Group E match at the on Wednesday (June 26, 9:30 PM IST).

The match will be officiated by English referee Anthony Taylor. In 2010, Taylor was promoted to the list of Select Group Referees who officiate primarily in the Premier League, and in 2013 became a listed referee for FIFA allowing him to referee European and international matches.

On 12 June 2021, Taylor officiated a UEFA Euro 2020 group stage match between Finland and Denmark. In the 43rd minute, Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and required emergency treatment on the pitch before being transferred to a local hospital and stabilised. Taylor was praised for his calm but quick reaction to the situation, signalling for medical attention within seconds.

The 45-year-old was chosen to referee the 2021 UEFA Nations League Final between Spain and France in October 2021. He was among the six English referees selected by FIFA to officiate FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Taylor will be joined by compatriots Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn as the assistant referees in the Ukraine vs Belgium match.

England’s Stuart Attwell will be the Video Assistant Referee.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR UKRAINE VS BELGIUM