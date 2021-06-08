Euro 2020 Euro 2020 England defender White stunned by 'mind-blowing' Euro call-up The 23-year-old was named by manager Gareth Southgate as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who withdrew from the squad last week after a thigh injury Reuters 08 June, 2021 21:07 IST White, who was part of Southgate's 33-man provisional squad, made his full international debut in Sunday's 1-0 win over Romania - REUTERS Reuters 08 June, 2021 21:07 IST Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White on Tuesday said it was "surreal" to have earned a late call-up to England's 26-man squad for the European Championship.The 23-year-old was named by manager Gareth Southgate as a replacement for injured Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who withdrew from the squad last week after a thigh injury during England's 1-0 win over Austria.READ|Injury forces Van de Beek out of Euro, huge blow for NetherlandsWhite, who was part of Southgate's 33-man provisional squad, made his full international debut in Sunday's 1-0 win over Romania - the final warm-up game before the Euros - after featuring as a substitute in the previous game against Austria."I was speechless and I felt amazing," White told a news conference. "It's mind-blowing. I didn't really expect any of this to happen. I thought I'd be somewhere hot like Portugal (for the summer).READ|Sweden Euro 2020 player Kulusevski has Covid-19, to miss Spain game"Even being in the 33-man squad was enough for me. To make it to the final squad was unbelievable. I don't think I've let it settle in just yet."I've played in all the leagues and before each one I wondered whether I could step up to that league, but I've managed to do it. It's another one of them."England starts its campaign against Croatia in the Group D opener on June 13 before facing Scotland on June 18 and the Czech Republic on June 22, with all the games being played at Wembley Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.