Euro 2020: Danish football federation invites 40 fans for England semifinal

The Danish football federation invited 40 fans to fly to London on a chartered plane to watch the second Euro 2020 semifinal between England and Denmark, that will take place in Wembley on Wednesday.

It also confirmed that the supporters flying to Wembley to watch the game will be in a bubble and have contact with the others.

The federation also confirmed that 7900 tickets for the marquee clash had been sold to Danes, residing in Britain and 5000 Danish flags had been sent to them, as well.

Close to 60,000 fans were present inside Wembley to watch Italy beat Spain and enter the final, that will take place at the same venue, on Sunday.