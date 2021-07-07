Euro 2020 Euro 2020 Euro 2020: Italy beats Spain 4-2 via penalties to enter final Midfielder Jorginho scored the winning penalty to seal the spot for the Azzurri in the summit clash. Reuters 07 July, 2021 03:21 IST Italian players celebrate after winning the semifinal against Spain on Tuesday. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 07 July, 2021 03:21 IST Jorginho converted the decisive spot kick as Italy beat Spain 4-2 on penalties after its Euro 2020 semifinal ended 1-1 after extra time on Tuesday, earning it a place in Sunday's final against either England or Denmark.Spain missed two of its spot-kicks, including one by substitute Alvaro Morata, whose late equaliser had taken the game into extra time.AS IT HAPPENED: EURO 2020 highlights: Italy reaches final after defeating Spain After a cagey first half Italy struck on the hour when a fast-paced break begun by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma ended with the ball falling for Federico Chiesa, who cut in from the left and curled in a superb finish.Spain levelled 10 minutes from time when Morata, dropped from the starting team after a run of poor finishing displays, played a clever one-two with Dani Olmo to open up the Italian defence and calmly slot home to take his team into extra time for the third successive game. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :