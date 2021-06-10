Euro 2020

Euro 2020: France striker Benzema should be fit to face Germany

Benzema, who has scored 29 goals in all competitions for Real this season, has not played for 'Les Bleus' since 2015.   -  REUTERS

France forward Karim Benzema, who sustained a knee injury during a friendly on Tuesday, is expected to take part in his team's Euro 2020 Group F opener against Germany, the French federation (FFF) said on Thursday.

Benzema, who limped off the pitch in the world champions' 3-0 win over Bulgaria, has been training indoors and should be fit for Tuesday's clash in Munich.

France also faces Hungary and Portugal in the group stage.

