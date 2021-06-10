Euro 2020 Euro 2020 Euro 2020: France striker Benzema should be fit to face Germany Benzema, who limped off the pitch in the world champions' 3-0 win over Bulgaria, has been training indoors and should be fit for Tuesday's clash in Munich. Reuters 10 June, 2021 21:56 IST Benzema, who has scored 29 goals in all competitions for Real this season, has not played for 'Les Bleus' since 2015. - REUTERS Reuters 10 June, 2021 21:56 IST France forward Karim Benzema, who sustained a knee injury during a friendly on Tuesday, is expected to take part in his team's Euro 2020 Group F opener against Germany, the French federation (FFF) said on Thursday.RELATED| Euro 2020: Sweden calls up six reserves to separate COVID 'bubble' Benzema, who limped off the pitch in the world champions' 3-0 win over Bulgaria, has been training indoors and should be fit for Tuesday's clash in Munich.RELATED| Euro 2020: De Ligt hopeful of recovering in time to play against Ukraine France also faces Hungary and Portugal in the group stage. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.