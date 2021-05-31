Euro 2020 squad: Wales picks uncapped Colwill, Robson-Kanu misses out

Wales caretaker manager Robert Page named uncapped midfielder Rubin Colwill in his final 26-man squad for next month's European Championship but there was no place for forward Hal Robson-Kanu.

Colwill played six games for Cardiff City this season after making his senior debut in February.

"He really impressed me. He's got presence, he's got something we have not got in the middle of the park as well," Page said of the 19-year-old.

Robson-Kanu was a key player for Wales at Euro 2016 where he scored a stunning goal against Belgium in the quarterfinals. He was left out of Page's squad after being excluded from the team's training camp in Portugal last week.

Forward Gareth Bale will lead the team, which is in Group A and begins its campaign against Switzerland on June 12 in Baku.

