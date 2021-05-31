Euro 2021 Euro 2021 Euro 2020 squad: Wales picks uncapped Colwill, Robson-Kanu misses out Forward Gareth Bale will lead Wales, which is in Group A and begins its campaign against Switzerland on June 12 in Baku. Reuters 31 May, 2021 08:53 IST Robson-Kanu was a key player for Wales at Euro 2016. - REUTERS Reuters 31 May, 2021 08:53 IST Wales caretaker manager Robert Page named uncapped midfielder Rubin Colwill in his final 26-man squad for next month's European Championship but there was no place for forward Hal Robson-Kanu.Colwill played six games for Cardiff City this season after making his senior debut in February.READ| Arnautovic to miss Austria's Euro 2021 warm-up game against England "He really impressed me. He's got presence, he's got something we have not got in the middle of the park as well," Page said of the 19-year-old.Robson-Kanu was a key player for Wales at Euro 2016 where he scored a stunning goal against Belgium in the quarterfinals. He was left out of Page's squad after being excluded from the team's training camp in Portugal last week.Forward Gareth Bale will lead the team, which is in Group A and begins its campaign against Switzerland on June 12 in Baku.READ| Euro 2020: Is the European Championship going to be held? Squad:Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Stoke City)Defenders: Chris Gunter (Charlton Athletic), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Connor Roberts (Swansea City), Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur), James Lawrence (St Pauli), Neco Williams (Liverpool), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United), Ben Cabango (Swansea City)Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey (Juventus), Joe Allen (Stoke City), Jonny Williams (Cardiff City), Harry Wilson (Liverpool), Daniel James (Manchester United), David Brooks (Bournemouth), Joe Morrell (Luton Town), Matt Smith (Manchester City), Dylan Levitt (Manchester United), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City)Forwards: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City), Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.