Euro 2020: Is the European Championship going to be held?

There were doubts over whether the European Championship, which was postponed from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held this year. But it remains on track to go ahead next month in what will be a unique tournament.

The Euros will be held across 11 major cities across Europe -- a first of its kind in the tournament's 60-year history -- from June 11 to July 11.

The tournament will continue to be called EURO 2020. Due to the logisitical concerns posed by the pandemic, there were talks about doing away with a multiple-city tournament but those doubts were quelled.

While the original plan had 12 cities as hosts, UEFA has decided to kick off the event in 11 cities. The host cities are London, Seville, Glasgow, Copenhagen, Budapest, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Rome, Munich, Baku and Saint Petersburg.

Bilbao and Dublin were removed as hosts due to uncertainity of spectators attending the matches and were replaced by Seville and Saint Petersburg.

The semifinals and final will be held at the Wembley Stadium in London.