Euro 2021: Germany, France, Portugal and Hungary in group of death

The group of death in any sport means the fans can expect some exhilarating head-to-head clashes. When it comes to Euro 2021, without a doubt, Group F is the deadliest. It consists of three former Euro winners -- Germany, France and Portugal -- and two-time FIFA World Cup runner-up Hungary.

Three-time Euro champion and four-time World Cup winner, Germany, was placed in Pot 1 during the Euro 2021 draw after topping the qualifying Group C. Meanwhile, two-time Euro winner and two-time World champion France, which sat on the top of Group H, slipped to Pot 2 by a whisker after placing seventh among the 24 qualified teams.

Each pot had six teams. Pot 1 contained the top-six among the ten qualifying group winners, while Pot 2 consisted of the bottom-four group toppers and the best two runners-up. Pot 3 involved the runners-up ranked from three to eight, while Pot 4 consisted of the last two runners-up and the four play-off winners.

This rule put defending champ Portugal into Pot 3 after it finished second behind Ukraine in qualifying Group B. Hungary was drawn from Pot 4 after it came out on top in the play-off path A, also featuring Bulgaria, Romania and Iceland. Thus, they formed the group of death.

Portugal was already part of Hungary's group in Euro 2016, during which the latter had surprisingly finished on top of the standings and the former placed third. Eventually, Portugal went on to win the whole tournament due to the new 24-team and five-round format adopted by UEFA.

It had defeated home team France 1-0 after extra-time in the summit clash back then. France had to overcome another current groupmate Germany 2-0 in its semifinal fixture during the last edition of the European Championships.

- HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD -

Germany (Best Euro Record: Winner - 1972, 1980, 1996)

Team Played Won Drawn Lost Vs France 31 10 7 14 Vs Portugal 18 10 5 3 Vs Hungary 33 13 10 10

France (Best Euro Record: Winner - 1984, 2000)

Team Played Won Drawn Lost Vs Portugal 27 19 2 6 Vs Hungary 23 8 3 12

Portugal (Best Euro Record: Winner - 2016)

Team Played Won Drawn Lost Vs Hungary 13 9 4 0

Hungary (Best Euro Record: Third Place - 1964)