Euro 2021: Germany, France, Portugal and Hungary in group of death Three former Euro champions -- Germany, France, Portugal -- and two-time FIFA World Cup runner-up Hungary will form the group of death in the 2021 European Championships. Team Sportstar 28 May, 2021 10:08 IST Portugal manager Fernando Santos (L), France head coach Didier Deschamps (C) and Germany manager Joachim Loew pose for a photo after the Euro 2021 group-stage draw. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 28 May, 2021 10:08 IST The group of death in any sport means the fans can expect some exhilarating head-to-head clashes. When it comes to Euro 2021, without a doubt, Group F is the deadliest. It consists of three former Euro winners -- Germany, France and Portugal -- and two-time FIFA World Cup runner-up Hungary.Three-time Euro champion and four-time World Cup winner, Germany, was placed in Pot 1 during the Euro 2021 draw after topping the qualifying Group C. Meanwhile, two-time Euro winner and two-time World champion France, which sat on the top of Group H, slipped to Pot 2 by a whisker after placing seventh among the 24 qualified teams.RELATED | Euro 2020: Who is hosting the European Championship? Each pot had six teams. Pot 1 contained the top-six among the ten qualifying group winners, while Pot 2 consisted of the bottom-four group toppers and the best two runners-up. Pot 3 involved the runners-up ranked from three to eight, while Pot 4 consisted of the last two runners-up and the four play-off winners.This rule put defending champ Portugal into Pot 3 after it finished second behind Ukraine in qualifying Group B. Hungary was drawn from Pot 4 after it came out on top in the play-off path A, also featuring Bulgaria, Romania and Iceland. Thus, they formed the group of death.ALSO READ | EURO 2020: Fans rewarded for UEFA's multi-country event Portugal was already part of Hungary's group in Euro 2016, during which the latter had surprisingly finished on top of the standings and the former placed third. Eventually, Portugal went on to win the whole tournament due to the new 24-team and five-round format adopted by UEFA.It had defeated home team France 1-0 after extra-time in the summit clash back then. France had to overcome another current groupmate Germany 2-0 in its semifinal fixture during the last edition of the European Championships.- HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD -Germany (Best Euro Record: Winner - 1972, 1980, 1996)TeamPlayedWonDrawnLostVs France3110714Vs Portugal181053Vs Hungary33131010France (Best Euro Record: Winner - 1984, 2000)TeamPlayedWonDrawnLostVs Portugal271926Vs Hungary238312Portugal (Best Euro Record: Winner - 2016)TeamPlayedWonDrawnLostVs Hungary13940Hungary (Best Euro Record: Third Place - 1964)