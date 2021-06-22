Euro 2020, LIVE score updates: Croatia vs Scotland: Perisic, Brozovic start for Croatia; McTominay in Scotland XI

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the EURO 2020 Group D game between Croatia and Denmark at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Here are the teams for tonight's match:

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic, Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol; Luka Modric (capt), Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic; Nikola Vlasic, Bruno Petkovic, Ivan Perisic

Scotland: David Marshall; Scott McTominay, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney; Stephen O'Donnell, Stuart Armstrong, Callum McGregor, John McGinn, Andy Robertson (capt); Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams

Croatia's crunch Euro 2020 game against Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday will show whether the 2018 World Cup runner-up still has the mettle for success on the big stage, says striker Bruno Petkovic.

After poor performances in a 1-0 defeat by England and 1-1 draw with the Czechs, Croatia must beat the Scots to keep alive hopes of advancing into the last 16 from Group D.

Read the preview here: Croatia vs Scotland preview: Nowhere to hide against Scotland, says Croatia's Petkovic

Here are Croatia and Scotland complete Euro 2020 squads -

CROATIA Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Lovre Kalinic, Simon Sluga Defenders: ﻿Borna Barisic, Domagoj Bradaric, Duje Caleta-Car, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, ﻿﻿﻿﻿Mile Skoric, Domagoj Vida, Sime Vrsaljko Midfielders: Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Milan Badelj, Nikola Vlasic, Mario Pasalic, Ivan Perisic,﻿ Mislav Orsic, Luka Ivanusec Forwards: Josip Brekalo, ﻿﻿Ante Budimir, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Ante Rebic

SCOTLAND Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, David Marshall, Jon McLaughlin Defenders: Liam Cooper, Declan Gallagher, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, Stephen O'Donnell, Nathan Patterson, Andy Robertson, Greg Taylor, Kieran Tierney Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, John Fleck, James Forrest, Ryan Fraser, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Scott McTominay, David Turnbull Forwards: Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, Kevin Nisbet