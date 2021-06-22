Euro 2020 Euro 2020, LIVE score updates: Croatia vs Scotland: Perisic, Brozovic start for Croatia; McTominay in Scotland XI Euro 2021: Follow the score of the EURO 2020 Group D game between Croatia and Scotland at Hampden Park in Glasgow. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 22 June, 2021 23:38 IST Croatia's players at a training session ahead of its match against Scotland. - AP Team Sportstar Last Updated: 22 June, 2021 23:38 IST Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the EURO 2020 Group D game between Croatia and Denmark at Hampden Park in Glasgow.Here are the teams for tonight's match:Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic, Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol; Luka Modric (capt), Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic; Nikola Vlasic, Bruno Petkovic, Ivan PerisicScotland: David Marshall; Scott McTominay, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney; Stephen O'Donnell, Stuart Armstrong, Callum McGregor, John McGinn, Andy Robertson (capt); Lyndon Dykes, Che AdamsCroatia's crunch Euro 2020 game against Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday will show whether the 2018 World Cup runner-up still has the mettle for success on the big stage, says striker Bruno Petkovic.After poor performances in a 1-0 defeat by England and 1-1 draw with the Czechs, Croatia must beat the Scots to keep alive hopes of advancing into the last 16 from Group D.Read the preview here: Croatia vs Scotland preview: Nowhere to hide against Scotland, says Croatia's PetkovicHere are Croatia and Scotland complete Euro 2020 squads -CROATIAGoalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Lovre Kalinic, Simon SlugaDefenders: Borna Barisic, Domagoj Bradaric, Duje Caleta-Car, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Mile Skoric, Domagoj Vida, Sime VrsaljkoMidfielders: Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Milan Badelj, Nikola Vlasic, Mario Pasalic, Ivan Perisic, Mislav Orsic, Luka IvanusecForwards: Josip Brekalo, Ante Budimir, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Ante Rebic SCOTLANDGoalkeepers: Craig Gordon, David Marshall, Jon McLaughlinDefenders: Liam Cooper, Declan Gallagher, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, Stephen O'Donnell, Nathan Patterson, Andy Robertson, Greg Taylor, Kieran TierneyMidfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, John Fleck, James Forrest, Ryan Fraser, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Scott McTominay, David TurnbullForwards: Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, Kevin Nisbet Watch UEFA EURO 2020 LIVE on Sony Ten 2 (English) and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels from June 12.