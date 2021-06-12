Euro 2020 Euro 2020 Live score, updates, streaming: Belgium vs Russia, team news at 11.15 pm Euro 2021: Follow the LIVE score of the EURO 2020 Group B match between Belgium and Russia at the Krestovsky Stadium. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 12 June, 2021 22:50 IST Belgium's Eden Hazard, center, warms up with teammates during a training session of the national team at Petrovsky stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia. - AP Team Sportstar Last Updated: 12 June, 2021 22:50 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the EURO 2020 Group B match between Belgium and Russia at the Krestovsky Stadium.Belgium takes on Russia in the Group B opener of the European Championships at the Krestovsky Stadium (known as Gazprom Arena) in Russia on Saturday.Roberto Martinez's Belgium will miss star-midfielder Kevin De Bruyne in its opening match against Stanislav Cherchesov's Russia.FULL EURO 2020 COVERAGEDespite being the clear favourites on paper, Belgium will be wary of not underestimating the 2018 World Cup hosts after a monumental performance in the tournament, which saw Russia reach the quarterfinal after knocking out Spain in the Round of 16.Watch UEFA EURO 2020 LIVE on Sony Ten 2 (English) and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels from June 12.Full squadsBelgiumGoalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels; Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Timothy Castagne, Thomas Meunier, Jason Denayer, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen; Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco, Nacer Chadli, Thorgan Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne, Leander Dendoncker, Eden Hazard, Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel; Forwards: Jeremy Doku, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard, Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Romelu LukakuRussiaGoalkeepers: Yuri Dyupin, Matvei Safonov, Anton Shunin; Defenders: Georgi Dzhikiya, Igor Diveev, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Fedor Kudryashov, Andrei Semenov, Mario Fernandes; Midfielders: Dmitri Barinov, Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Maksim Mukhin, Aleksandr Golovin, Daniil Fomin, Roman Zobnin, Daler Kuzyayev, Andrei Mostovoy, Magomed Ozdoev, Denis Cheryshev, Yuri Zhirkov; Forwards: Artem Dzyuba, Anton Zabolotny, Aleksandr Sobolev, Aleksei Miranchuk, Denis Makarov, Alexei Ionov.