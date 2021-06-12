Euro 2020 Live score, updates, streaming: Belgium vs Russia, team news at 11.15 pm

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the EURO 2020 Group B match between Belgium and Russia at the Krestovsky Stadium.

Belgium takes on Russia in the Group B opener of the European Championships at the Krestovsky Stadium (known as Gazprom Arena) in Russia on Saturday.

Roberto Martinez's Belgium will miss star-midfielder Kevin De Bruyne in its opening match against Stanislav Cherchesov's Russia.

Despite being the clear favourites on paper, Belgium will be wary of not underestimating the 2018 World Cup hosts after a monumental performance in the tournament, which saw Russia reach the quarterfinal after knocking out Spain in the Round of 16.

