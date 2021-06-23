Euro 2020, LIVE score updates: Spain vs Slovakia: Busquets, Hamsik to lead Spain and Slovakia in vital Group E clash

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Euro 2020 Group E clash between Spain and Slovakia from the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville.

21:00: 30 MINUTES LEFT FOR KICK-OFF!

Who stands where and how do the qualification to knockouts work on the final day of the Group stage?

Here is a glance at the points table: EURO 2020: Points table, goals scored, goal difference

There was talk of Busquets playing this game after having recovered from Covid and Luis Enrique has picked him in the side for the contest.

Here are the teams for tonight's game:

Slovakia: Martin Dubravka; Peter Pekarik, Lubomir Satka, Milan Skriniar, Tomas Hubocan; Juraj Kucka, Lukas Haraslin, Marek Hamsik (captain), Jakub Hromada, Robert Mak, Ondrej Duda

Spain: Unai Simon; Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets (captain), Pedri, Koke; Gerard Moreno, Pablo Sarabia, Alvaro Morata

Spain, winners of the 2008 and 2012 Euros, faces a tricky challenge on Wednesday, having drawn twice in two matches.

Here is a recap of what happened against Poland: Spain in 'huge mess' after Poland draw

Sergio Busquets tested positive for the coronavirus before the tournament began. The midfielder has, since, recovered and returned to the playing squad.

Manager Luis Enrique indicated that he will give his key midfielder an opportunity against Slovakia on Wednesday.

Read: Enrique expected to bring Busquets back for decider against Slovakia

With its rich footballing pedigree, Spain never expected to need a win from its final Group E game against Slovakia to reach the next stage of Euro 2020 — but it is forced to treat Wednesday’s match as a knockout game itself.

The three-time European champion is third in a wide-open Group E where leader Sweden, second-placed Slovakia or fourth-placed Poland can go through to the last 16 knockouts.

Read the preview here: Spain in critical condition but ready for revival vs Slovakia

Squads: Spain: Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Jose Gaya, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta

Midfielders: Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Busquets, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Dani Olmo, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore

Forwards: Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Mikel Oyarzabal, Pedri

Slovakia: Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Dusan Kuciak, Marek Rodak

Defenders: David Hancko, Tomas Hubocan, Martin Koscelnik, Peter Pekarik, Lubomir Satka, Milan Skriniar, Martin Valjent, Denis Vavro

Midfielders: Laszlo Benes, Ondrej Duda, Jan Gregus, Marek Hamsik, Lukas Haraslin, Jakub Hromada, Patrik Hrosovsky, Juraj Kucka, Stanislav Lobotka, Tomas Suslov, Vladimir Weiss

Forwards: Robert Bozenik, Michal Duris, Robert Mak, Ivan Schranz

